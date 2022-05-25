Eksab Is Named Egyptian Premier League (EPL) Official Sponsor in a First-Ever Exclusive Partnership

"Football is the most searched topic in Egypt, and Egypt makes up more than a third of the Arabic-speaking world," said Aly Mahmoud, Co-Founder and CEO, Eksab. "Moreso, viewership of the EPL is over 50% higher than international leagues. This partnership is the first-ever in the region and in the industry. We are very honored to partner with the leading organization in Egyptian football."

With the support of the EPL, Eksab will further its mission to enhance the fan experience through unique content, exclusive prizes, and in-game digital engagement. Eksab will feature across EPL's platforms, receive exclusive prizes as well as physical and digital distribution of its marketing content.

About Eksab

Eksab is an integrated gaming and content startup created to drive fan engagement across the world's largest untapped football market. Headquartered in Cairo, and launched in 2018, Eksab is the only licensed operator of daily fantasy sports and predictions in Egypt. Eksab's tokenized platform allows users to earn, buy, and win exclusive prizes and experiences, climb leaderboards, and compete against other fans.

About the Egyptian Premier League

The Egyptian Premier League (EPL) is the national league for Egypt's top performing clubs and the most viewed sports event nationally. Hosted since 1948, the EPL includes eighteen football clubs from across Egypt's governorates that compete every year for the nation's most coveted title.

