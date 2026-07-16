EKHO Infrastructure Solutions Broadens MSE & Retaining Wall Capabilities with GIS & SSI Acquisition and ARES Product Expansion

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., July 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- EKHO Infrastructure Solutions is pleased to formally announce the continued expansion of our engineered retaining wall and mechanically stabilized earth (MSE) capabilities through the integration of Ground Improvement Systems (GIS) and Structured Soils Inc. (SSI), as well as the recent acquisition of the ARES retaining wall system from Tensar Corporation. These strategic additions reinforce EKHO's growing presence in the North American MSE and retaining wall industry, enhancing our ability to deliver comprehensive, high-performance earth retention and infrastructure solutions to our clients and partners.

GIS and SSI bring deep expertise in MSE systems, retaining wall engineering, geotechnical design, and soil reinforcement solutions. Their specialized technical knowledge, established market presence, and extensive experience supporting transportation and heavy civil infrastructure projects position EKHO for significant growth within the U.S. retaining wall and earth retention market, a sector the organization has only recently begun to strategically expand into.

The recent addition of the ARES retaining wall system further strengthens EKHO's earth retention offering. Acquired from Tensar, ARES is a geosynthetic reinforced MSE retaining wall system that expands EKHO's capabilities beyond steel-reinforced MSE solutions. The addition of a geosynthetic reinforced system enables EKHO to better support projects where corrosion considerations or project specifications require synthetic soil reinforcement technologies or the option to use native onsite backfill.

"With 37 state approvals, the addition of the ARES product line significantly expands EKHO's reach within the U.S. retaining wall market," said Justin Wexler, COO of EKHO Infrastructure Solutions. "ARES holds one of the broadest approval footprints in the industry, providing EKHO immediate access to key markets where we previously did not have a geosynthetic offering, including California, Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, and Florida."

With DOT-approved geosynthetic and greater MSE solutions now available across most U.S. states and Canada, EKHO has strengthened its position as a leading provider of infrastructure and transportation solutions across North America. These acquisitions expand the company's capabilities in the Transportation, Rail, and Commercial sectors, enhancing its retaining wall and MSE offerings while leveraging shared expertise and resources to deliver greater value to customers and the communities they serve.

Who is EKHO Infrastructure Solutions?

EKHO delivers market-leading infrastructure solutions designed to evolve with the demands of today's construction industry. By combining technical expertise, integrated services, and a customer-first approach, we help our clients unlock new possibilities for their projects and the communities they serve.

We provide noise barriers, retaining walls, and other precast concrete structures for the transportation, energy, and construction sectors across North America. Our team of researchers, engineers, manufacturers, and project managers work collaboratively to solve complex construction challenges with complete, end-to-end systems.

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SOURCE Ekho Infrastructure Solutions

Stefanie Suglio, Marketing Manager, EKHO Infrastructure Solutions, [email protected], Direct: 905-971-8352