Eightco Holdings (NASDAQ: ORBS) Reports Total Holdings of $336 Million, Includes $90 Million OpenAI, $25 Million MrBeast, More Than 11,000 ETH Coins and Over 283 Million WLD Tokens

As of April 20, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. ET, ORBS' holdings include a $90 million investment in OpenAI, a $25 million investment in Beast Industries, 283,452,700 Worldcoin (WLD) at $0.27 per WLD (per Coinbase), 11,068 Ethereum (ETH coins), and $118 million in total cash and stablecoins, for total holdings of approximately $336 million.

The World Lift Off event took place on April 17th and many products and new features were unveiled. Among the key new announcements:

World ID protocol updates

New partners: Zoom, Docusign, Tinder, Browserbase, Exa, Okta, and Vercel

New features in addition to Proof of Human, Face Auth, Deep Face and Credentials and Concert Kit

These bring proof of human to more platforms where people connect, work, and play

Expanded use cases: From deepfake protection to bot‑resistant governance

The use case and need for World and Proof of Human is rising rapidly in 2026. "More than 50% of all things on the internet are now generated by AI," said Sam Altman, OpenAI Chief Executive Officer and Tools for Humanity co-founder, during the World Lift Off keynote on April 17, 2026.

"Preventing 'double human,' is arguably the most central issue faced by the digital economy today," said Thomas "Tom" Lee, Chairman of Bitmine, Head of Research at Fundstrat, and Board Member of Eightco. "By being able to verify the authenticity of our interactions, the world can positively leverage increasingly powerful technologies while maintaining trust."

"We can also avoid the most damaging risks from the rising capabilities of agent systems," continued Lee. "After all, one of the primary use cases of digital assets and blockchains was to prevent the problem of 'double spend' and now Proof of Human prevents 'double human.'"

Notably, World and TFH also unveiled AgentKit. This developer toolkit is designed to provide cryptographic proof that an AI agent is operated by a verified, unique human. In other words, as the agent economy grows, AgentKit provides a trust layer, by ensuring this agent has been designated by a verified and unique person.

Eightco is built around three mega-trends the company expects to shape the next decade of innovation, including: artificial intelligence, digital identity, and the creator economy, with direct positions in each through OpenAI (27% of ORBS balance sheet), Worldcoin (23%), and Beast Industries (7%).

Digital Identity -- WLD Token

Eightco holds over 283 million WLD, approximately 9% of circulating supply, the largest publicly disclosed institutional position, and representing approximately 23% of the Eightco treasury.

Bots and automated traffic now account for roughly 58% of global web requests, officially tipping into the majority and climbing fast in 2026 as agents proliferate. With bots outnumbering humans online, proof-of-human is quickly becoming essential infrastructure.

Worldcoin is the native token of World, a global Proof of Human network built by Tools for Humanity (co-founded by Sam Altman and Alex Blania) and stewarded by the World Foundation. Its Orb device issues a privacy-preserving World ID that verifies a user is a unique human, not an AI agent.

Artificial Intelligence -- OpenAI

Eightco holds $90 million of OpenAI equity, representing approximately 27% of the treasury assets, one of the highest disclosed OpenAI concentrations of any listed vehicle.

ChatGPT, OpenAI's consumer app, has officially claimed the #1 spot in consumer AI, overtaking TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook in monthly worldwide downloads in early 2026 (Sensor Tower), making it the fastest-scaling consumer app of the year.

Creator Economy -- Beast Industries

Eightco holds $18 million of Beast Industries equity with an additional $7 million future commitment, or $25 million total, approximately 7% of the treasury assets.

Beast Industries became the first creator-led company to cross a $5.2 billion private valuation, with a 500M+ combined follower base across platforms. As AI commoditizes content creation, distribution and audience trust become scarce assets, Beast Industries commands one of the largest direct-to-consumer reach footprints in the world.

About Eightco Holdings Inc.

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORBS) is a publicly traded holding company executing a first-of-its-kind Worldcoin (WLD) treasury strategy, offering investors single-ticker exposure to three of the defining trends of this cycle: artificial intelligence through its pre-IPO equity stake in OpenAI, digital identity through its position as the largest public holder of WLD and the Proof-of-Human protocol, and the creator economy through its equity stake in MrBeast's Beast Industries. Backed by leading institutional investors including Bitmine Immersion (NYSE: BMNR), ARK Invest, and Payward/Kraken, Eightco is building the infrastructure layer for human verification in the agentic AI era.

For more information:

X: @iamhuman_orbs

Website: 8co.holdings

Frequently Asked Questions

What is ORBS stock?

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORBS) is a publicly traded holding company on Nasdaq. ORBS provides single-ticker exposure to three private-market positions: Worldcoin (WLD), the token of World (a project of Tools for Humanity); OpenAI; and Beast Industries.

Who owns the most Worldcoin (WLD)?

Eightco Holdings (NASDAQ: ORBS) holds over 283 million WLD, approximately 9% of circulating supply and the largest publicly disclosed institutional position.

What is Proof-of-Human? Proof of Human is cryptographic verification that a user is a unique, living person, not a bot or AI agent. It is foundational infrastructure for social networks, banking, and any system requiring "one person, one account" in the agentic AI era.

How does Eightco (ORBS) relate to Proof of Human? Eightco Holdings (NASDAQ: ORBS) is the largest publicly disclosed institutional holder of Worldcoin (WLD), the token powering World's Proof of Human network, with over 283 million WLD (~9% of circulating supply).

Who are investors in Eightco Holdings (ORBS)?

Eightco's investors include Bitmine Immersion Technologies (NYSE: BMNR), MOZAYYX, World Foundation, Wedbush, CoinFund, Discovery Capital Management, FalconX, Payward/Kraken, Pantera, and GSR.

Who is the CEO of Eightco Holdings?

Kevin O'Donnell is the CEO of Eightco Holdings (NASDAQ: ORBS). The Company's Board includes Tom Lee (Managing Partner and Head of Research at Fundstrat, and Chairman of Bitmine Immersion Technologies (NYSE: BMNR)) and, as an advisor to the Board, Brett Winton (Chief Futurist at ARK Invest).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward looking, including, without limitation, statements regarding: expectations regarding the World Lift Off event; the Company's expectations that artificial intelligence, digital identity, and the creator economy will shape the next decade of innovation; beliefs that Proof-of-Human verification is becoming essential infrastructure for social networks, banking, and financial systems in the agentic AI era; the Company's treasury strategy and anticipated benefits of its positions in WLD, OpenAI, and Beast Industries; and statements regarding the Company's future capital commitments and investment plans. Words such as "plans," "expects," "will," "anticipates," "continue," "expand," "advance," "develop" "believes," "guidance," "target," "may," "remain," "project," "outlook," "intend," "estimate," "could," "should," and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such terms. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: the Company's inability to direct the management or operations of private businesses where the Company is not a controlling stockholder; risk of loss or markdown on the Company's strategic investments, including its positions in WLD, OpenAI equity, and Beast Industries equity; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the Nasdaq's continued listing requirements; unexpected costs, charges or expenses that reduce the Company's capital resources or otherwise delay capital deployment; inability to raise adequate capital to fund or scale its business operations or strategic investments; volatility in digital asset prices, including WLD and ETH, which could materially affect the value of the Company's treasury holdings; regulatory changes, future legislation and rulemaking negatively impacting digital assets or artificial intelligence adoption; risks related to the development, adoption, and market acceptance of Proof-of-Human technology and the World network; uncertainty regarding the success of the World Lift Off event and its impact on WLD value or adoption; and shifting public and governmental positions on digital assets or artificial intelligence-related industries. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Eightco's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements herein, see Eightco's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the risk factors and other disclosures in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 15, 2026 and other publicly available SEC filings. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and Eightco undertakes no duty to update this information or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of such statements to reflect future events or developments, except as required by law.

SOURCE Eightco Holdings (NASDAQ: ORBS)

Marcy Simon, [email protected], +19178333392