Eightco Holdings Inc. ($ORBS) Expands its Strategic Vision into the Enterprise

Company announces new initiative to bring authentication to the enterprise, solving trust and verification at scale

Eightco will serve as the global authentication and trust layer that corporations rely on

The Company is supported by a select group of strategic and institutional investors including: BitMine (BMNR), MOZAYYX, World Foundation, Wedbush, Coinfund, Discovery Capital Management, FalconX, Kraken, Pantera, GSR, Brevan Howard and more

EASTON, Pa., Oct. 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORBS) today announced the launch of a new pilot program focused on advancing AI authentication for the enterprise. The initiative will identify and develop innovative approaches to address emerging identity and verification challenges as enterprises scale their use of AI.

Through strategic investments and partnerships, in addition to a first-of-its-kind Worldcoin treasury, Eightco is driving the development of a universal framework for digital identity and authentication.

"With trillions of dollars being invested in AI, the lack of scalable human-proof authentication has become a critical enterprise challenge," said Dan Ives, Chairman of Eightco Holdings Inc. ($ORBS). "Over the last month, we've heard from many enterprise technology vendors that are seeking secure, verifiable identity solutions as they scale AI workloads and applications. Our new program will help companies analyze single sign-on capabilities and verification pathways across this expanding digital landscape. We're excited to collaborate with tech partners tackling these challenges, as authentication and trust are the foundation of Eightco's long-term strategic vision."

ABOUT EIGHTCO HOLDINGS INC.

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORBS) supports and develops technology that is integral to the future of authentication, verification and Proof of Human (PoH) through its strategic investments and partnerships, including a first-of-its-kind Worldcoin treasury strategy. In an increasingly agentic world, Eightco aims to achieve a universal foundation for digital identity.

