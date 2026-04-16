Eggslut Announces Canadian Debut with First Toronto Location

The cult-favorite, chef-driven concept brings its signature egg sandwiches and elevated comfort food to Canada

TORONTO, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Chef-driven concept Eggslut is officially entering the Canadian market with the opening of its first-ever location on King Street West in Toronto on April 30, 2026. This highly anticipated debut marks the beginning of a structured Canadian expansion, with a second Toronto location at Yonge and Dundas set to open in summer 2026, and additional markets under evaluation, including Vancouver.

The Fairfax (CNW Group/Westrich Hospitality Inc.)

Founded in Los Angeles in 2011, Eggslut quickly gained a devoted following for its elevated take on classic breakfast fare--transforming simple ingredients into thoughtfully crafted, craveable dishes. Today, the brand has grown into a recognized name, with locations across the United States and internationally throughout the United Kingdom, Japan, and Australia.

In Canada, Eggslut is operated by Westrich Hospitality Inc., an independent franchise partner of ES Franchise LLC, the brand owner and franchisor. The Toronto locations are entirely Canadian-run, with a focus on sourcing directly from local Ontario-based suppliers and building a homegrown team--ensuring the brand's first chapter in Canada is rooted in the local community from day one. Key partners include Burnbrae Farms, which supplies the eggs central to Eggslut's menu, alongside a network of trusted local producers.

The King Street West location represents the first of multiple planned openings in Canada, bringing Eggslut's signature combination of high-quality ingredients, precise execution, and bold yet approachable flavours to one of North America's most competitive dining markets. The forthcoming Yonge and Dundas location will further establish the brand's presence in Toronto, with additional growth planned in key Canadian markets. All locations are developed in accordance with ES Franchise LLC's global brand and operational standards.

At the core of Eggslut's appeal is its tightly focused, chef-led menu. Fan-favourite items include The Fairfax, made with cage-free soft scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, and sriracha mayo on a warm brioche bun, and The Slut, a coddled egg served over smooth potato purée, topped with grey salt and chives, and accompanied by slices of baguette.

"Eggslut started with a simple idea: take something familiar and make it exceptional," said Andy Lee, Co-Owner of Eggslut. "From a food truck in Los Angeles to a global following, we've stayed focused on quality, consistency, and intention. Toronto is a city that truly shows up for food, and we're excited to introduce Eggslut to the market and let the food speak for itself."

"From day one, our focus has been on building Eggslut in Canada the right way--with a local-first mindset," said Adam Flook, Development Lead, Westrich Hospitality. "We've partnered with Canadian suppliers, hired a Canadian team, and approached this as a long-term investment in the market. While the brand has global recognition, we're delivering an authentic Eggslut experience that's deeply rooted in the local community."

With its Canadian debut, Eggslut is poised to become a standout player in Toronto's competitive dining landscape--bridging the gap between fast-casual convenience and chef-driven quality, while delivering the visually compelling, flavour-forward experience that has defined the brand globally.

Eggslut's first Toronto location will open at 545 King Street West in Toronto on Thursday, April 30th, 2026.

Learn more at eggslut.com | eggslut.ca

About Eggslut

Eggslut is a chef-driven, gourmet food concept founded in Los Angeles in 2011, inspired by a passion for eggs and a commitment to high-quality ingredients. What began as a food truck quickly evolved into a cult-favourite destination, earning critical acclaim and a loyal global following. Known for its elevated yet approachable take on classic comfort food, Eggslut redefines eggs as an all-day staple--serving thoughtfully crafted sandwiches and dishes rooted in simplicity, flavour, and consistency.

SOURCE Westrich Hospitality Inc.

Media Contact: Kate Makinson Communications, [email protected], 647-829-7011