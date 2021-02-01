EG Group Selects Titan Cloud Software To Enable Growth, Efficiency Improvements

Titan Cloud Software—whose global customers also include 7-Eleven, Circle K, XPO Logistics, Hertz, and bp—delivers industry-leading solutions for environmental compliance, wetstock management, and facilities maintenance. The company is based in the U.S. just outside Nashville and has experienced significant double-digit growth annually since launching in 2012.

"EG is pleased to partner with Titan Cloud to streamline our operations and to leverage a single source of data for our fuel site needs," said Tom Cacciola, SVP & Chief Real Estate Officer for EG America. "Titan's support and services have been very helpful as we continue to scale and adds sites throughout North America."

David Freese added: "As both the Chief Product Officer and CEO of Titan, it is very satisfying to see a sophisticated global operator like EG Group choose our platform to replace several point solutions from our competitors. We look forward to serving EG and helping them find greater efficiencies in their environmental and fuel operations. I'm grateful to all our customers who push us to innovate and build even better solutions for the industry, and I have no doubt that EG will help us do so as well."

"Titan Cloud Software has been on a rapid growth trajectory since receiving an investment from M33 Growth in 2018," said John Donnelly III, Chief Revenue Officer for Titan Cloud. "Our relationship with EG is expanding and we are excited to be supporting them with software to manage the enterprise's environmental, fuel and inventory operations. As a growing SaaS company, Titan's plans include realizing opportunities with new and existing customers, as well as making some strategic acquisitions. In addition to key hires in sales, marketing, and customer success, the company continues to invest heavily in product technology and was recently named to the Inc 5000 list of Fastest Growing Companies in the U.S."

About EG Group

Founded in 2001 by the Issa family, United Kingdom-based EG Group is a leading petrol forecourt retail convenience operator who has established partnerships with many global brands. The business has an established pedigree of delivering a world class fuel, convenience, and food-to-go offer.

EG Group entered the US market through the initial acquisition of 763 Kroger C-Stores in April of 2018. EG Group has made a significant commitment to delivering a modern consumer retail offer creating a destination to satisfy multiple consumer missions.

EG Group now operates nearly 5,400 stores, in 9 countries with over 35,000 associates.



The business is regularly recognized for innovation and investment in convenience retail assets, the employees and the systems. Zuber Issa and Mohsin Issa, Founders and co-CEO's, EG Group, were jointly named the 2018 EY Entrepreneur of the Year in the UK.



Further information is available at www.eurogarages.com.

About Titan Cloud Software

Titan Cloud Software provides industry-leading solutions for environmental compliance, advanced fuel analytics, wetstock management, and facility maintenance, so that customers can effectively manage risk and run efficient, profitable businesses. Entrusted by a customer base that that includes the biggest names in the retail petroleum industry and commercial fleet market, Titan's software currently monitors 50% of all U.S. consumer gasoline throughput and covers more than 65,000 facilities. Working with this extensive network enables Titan to provide its customers with compelling data and analytics that they can use to manage risk and fuel profit. The company was launched in 2012 and is headquartered near Nashville, Tennessee. Learn more at www.titancloud.com.

About M33 Growth

M33 Growth is a venture and growth stage investment firm that seeks to partner with founders and CEOs who have successfully bootstrapped their companies to strong growth and are positioned to rapidly scale their companies and break through as market leaders. With deep experience fueling sales and marketing engines, driving acquisitions, and building value through data assets, M33 Growth seeks to propel portfolio companies to succeed in their markets. Founded by veterans of renowned investment firms with considerable operational experience, the Boston-based firm seeks to invest in companies in the software, healthcare and services sectors throughout North America. Learn more at www.m33growth.com.

SOURCE Titan Cloud Software

For further information: Meredith Bagdazian, [email protected], https://www.titancloud.com

Related Links

https://www.titancloud.com

