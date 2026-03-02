Efor strengthens its North American presence with the acquisition of DynamixE

LYON, France, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ -- Efor, a global leader specializing in quality and compliance for the Life Sciences industry, today announced the acquisition of DynamixE, Inc., a U.S.-based company recognized for its expertise in Commissioning, Qualification & Validation (CQV), process engineering, automation and digitalization for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

Founded in 2013, Efor has built a leading international platform dedicated to quality and compliance for Life Sciences industries. With more than 3,000 professionals operating across 18 countries, the Group supports global pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device leaders.

This operation represents a significant milestone in Efor's continued expansion across North America. The Group now generates nearly $60 million in U.S. revenue, out of approximately $400 million worldwide.

Founded in New York in 2017, DynamixE has built a strong reputation for delivering mission-critical CQV, advanced process engineering solutions

With an established presence across major U.S. life sciences hubs (North Carolina, Massachusetts, California, Texas, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania), the company focuses exclusively on the U.S. biologics, cell and gene therapy biomanufacturing sites for pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations

The alliance builds on an already active partnership between the two organizations. Efor and DynamixE teams have been collaborating on several large-scale U.S. projects, creating immediate operational alignment and shared delivery standards.

By bringing DynamixE into the Group, Efor significantly strengthens Commissioning, Qualification & Validation (CQV) capabilities across the U.S. market. DynamixE brings strong execution expertise in complex biomanufacturing environments, further reinforcing Efor's core strengths in compliance and engineering.

This acquisition further reinforces Efor's global expansion strategy, combining sustained organic growth with targeted acquisitions.

"The integration of DynamixE into our highly ambitious U.S. platform accelerates a momentum already driven by strong organic growth. Together, we are building a powerhouse in quality and compliance," said Mathieu Roger, Founder and President of Efor.

Kartik Subramanian, Founder and CEO of DynamixE, added: "Joining Efor represents a strategic step forward for DynamixE. We share the same culture of excellence and the same commitment to executing mission-critical biomanufacturing projects at the highest level. This partnership expands our reach while preserving the technical depth and entrepreneurial spirit that define our organization."

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2922502/Efor_Logo.jpg

Contact : Floriane CARRET - [email protected]

SOURCE Efor

+33 6 89 42 79 02