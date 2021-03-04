EFH Holdings Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

TORONTO, March 4, 2021 /CNW/ - EFH Holdings Inc. ("EFH" or the "Company") (TSXV: EFH) which operates in the property and casualty insurance industry in Canada, today reported net income from continuing operations of $4.9 million for the year and $0.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Highlights

Net income from continued operations of $4.9 million for 2020 compared to a loss of $0.3 million for 2019 and $0.5 million in Q4 2020 compared to a loss of $0.03 million in Q4 2019.





Net income per share on continued operations of $0.35 per share for 2020 compared to a net loss of $0.01 per share for 2019. Net income per share on continued operations of $0.02 per share for Q4 2020 compared to $0.01 per share for Q4 2019.





Combined ratio improved from 104.8% in 2019 to 93.2% in 2020 and from 109.5% in Q4 2019 to 94.9% in Q4 2020 largely due to growth in premium and lower frequency of claims.





A 17% increase in Direct Written Premiums in 2020 over 2019 and 35% increase in Q4 2020 over the same period in 2019 as a result of growth in both the Personal and Commercial Lines. Company also started writing business in Quebec in Q4 2020.





Closing book value per share of $1.59 compared to $1.55 at the end of the third quarter. The increase from the third quarter is the results of $0.02 from earnings per share in the fourth quarter and $0.02 from increase in accumulated other comprehensive income.





compared to at the end of the third quarter. The increase from the third quarter is the results of from earnings per share in the fourth quarter and from increase in accumulated other comprehensive income. The financial information below compares three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 results with the same periods in 2019.



3 months ended December 31 12 months ended December 31 ($ THOUSANDS except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Direct written and assumed premiums 11,619 8,629 43,188 36,829 Net earned premiums 10,141 8,573 37,012 32,397 Net claims incurred 5,423 6,971 19,913 22,898 Net acquisition costs 2,428 1,737 8,918 6,969 Operating expenses 1,772 674 5,675 4,094 Corporate expense 558 448 1,365 1,675 Underwriting income (loss) (1) 518 (811) 2,506 (1,564) Investment income (2) 783 1,083 4,795 2,942 Impact of change in discount rate on claims (241) (71) (342) (457) Net income (loss) before income taxes 502 (245) 5,594 (754) Income tax expense (recovery) 33 (213) 698 (449) Net income (loss) on continuing operations 469 (32) 4,896 (305) Net income (loss) on discontinued operations - (498) (5,866) 45,722 Net income (loss) 469 (530) (970) 45,417 Net income (loss) attributed to:







Shareholders of the Company – continuing operations 272 157 4,149 (127) Shareholders of the Company – discontinuing operations - (498) (5,866) 45,722 Non-controlling interest – continuing operations 197 (189) 747 (178)









Earnings per share







Continuing operations







Basic $0.02 $0.01 $0.35 $(0.01) Diluted $0.02 $0.01 $0.35 $(0.01) Discontinued operations







Basic - $(0.04) $(0.49) $3.82 Diluted - $(0.02) $(0.49) $3.78

(1) Underwriting income excludes impact of change in claims discount rates and corporate expenses. (2) Investment income consists of interest income, dividend income, and realized gains less investment expense.

Underwriting Results:

Underwriting

Income $000s 3 Months ended

December 31,

2020 3 Months ended

December 31,

2019 12 Months ended

December 31,

2020 12 Months ended

December 31,

2019 Personal Lines 1,256 (897) 2,952 (2,271) Commercial Lines (738) 86 (446) 707 Key Ratios







Loss Ratio 53.5% 81.4% 53.8% 70.7% Expense Ratio 41.4% 28.1% 39.4% 34.1% Combined Ratio 94.9% 109.5% 93.2% 104.8% Loss Ratios







Personal Lines 41.2% 88.1% 49.5% 77.0% Commercial Lines 78.9% 68.1% 63.4% 57.6%

Capital Management

The Minimum Capital Test ("MCT") ratio of EFH's subsidiary, Insurance Company of Prince Edward Island (ICPEI) as at December 31, 2020 was 312%, which comfortably exceeds the supervisory target of 150%.

COVID-19 Pandemic Update

Since June 2020, ICPEI has resumed full operations in its office in Charlottetown while employees in the Mississauga office are still working from home.

ICPEI continued to provide a number of accommodations to its policyholders if they experienced hardship because of COVID-19 and adjusted their auto premiums due to reduction of use. ICPEI has only experienced a minor increase in the number of customer defaults and very few requests to lower monthly premiums based on lower usage of vehicles. These did not have a significant impact on the results of the Company.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

EFH uses both IFRS and certain non-IFRS measures to assess performance. Securities regulators require that companies caution readers about non-IFRS measures that do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. EFH analyzes performance based on underwriting income and underwriting ratios such as combined, expense and loss ratios, which are non-IFRS measures. Underwriting income is defined as net earned premiums less net claims incurred, net acquisition costs, operating expenses, and excludes any impact of change in discount rate on claims and corporate expenses. Loss ratio is net claims incurred divided by net earned premiums. Expense ratio is net acquisition costs plus operating expenses divided by net earned premiums. Combined ratio is the sum of loss ratio and expense ratio.

About EFH Holdings Inc.

Founded in 1998, EFH Holdings Inc. operates in the property and casualty insurance industry in Canada, providing personal and commercial lines insurance exclusively through the broker channel. The Company distributes insurance products through The Insurance Company of Prince Edward Island. The Company's name was changed from Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. to EFH Holdings Inc. after receiving approval from shareholders on December 11, 2020. It trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol EFH and prior to December 23, 2020 it traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

For more information, please visit www.efh.ca

