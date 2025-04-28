EDXM Global Establishes Board of Directors with Senior Leaders from Citadel and Virtu Financial

SINGAPORE, April 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- EDXM Global today announced the formation of its Board of Directors, appointing industry leaders Rakesh Madamanchi, Peter Colven and Ramesh Arumugam as Board Directors. They collectively bring extensive expertise in trading infrastructure, operations and compliance, and will support CEO Kai Kono as EDXM Global expands institutional adoption of its digital asset trading venue.

Madamanchi joins the Board with an established track record in risk management and regulatory affairs. He has served as EDXM Global's Chief Compliance Officer since May 2024 and brings over 18 years of experience across global financial institutions, including Blockchain.com, Wells Fargo, ANZ and Standard Chartered Bank to the Board.

Colven joins the Board as a Non-Executive Director. He is the APAC Chief Operating Officer at Citadel, where he oversees key corporate functions in the region. He brings extensive operational expertise to the Board, including over two decades of experience at Goldman Sachs across London, Tokyo and Hong Kong offices, where he worked in senior roles, including Chief Operating Officer and Chief Risk Officer in Global Markets for APAC.

Arumugam joins the Board as a Non-Executive Director. He is the APAC Managing Director at Virtu Financial. He joined the firm in 2020 as Head of Business Development in Asia, leading business development and expanding institutional access to high-speed, low-latency trading platforms. Prior to this, he held key roles at NYSE Euronext's fintech division and SGX, where he led clearing and trading sales across global markets. Arumugam's business development experience will support EDXM Global as it accelerates its expansion in the region.

"We are honored to welcome Rakesh, Peter and Ramesh to our Board of Directors as we serve our growing roster of institutional clients," said Kai Kono, CEO of EDXM Global. "Each brings a wealth of proven leadership and operational expertise across global financial markets. Their guidance will be instrumental as we scale our infrastructure and further deepen institutional access to digital assets."

About EDXM Global

EDXM Global is a fast-growing digital asset trading venue for institutional clients that leverages best practices from traditional financial markets on a purpose-built crypto platform. Based in Singapore, EDXM Global's robust liquidity environment, modern technology and nonconflicted business model are designed to meet the needs of both crypto-native firms and the world's largest financial institutions. EDXM Global is a subsidiary of EDX Markets Holding Company Inc.

About EDX

EDX is a digital asset technology firm that combines an institution-only trading venue with a central clearinghouse. EDX Markets, our flagship marketplace, is designed to emulate the world's most sophisticated exchanges, with deep liquidity, firm prices and low trading costs. EDX has structured its business to minimize risk for its members while providing a diverse array of operational and capital efficiencies. Backed by some of the world's leading trading and venture capital firms, EDX is actively developing new features and expanding its geographic presence to deliver trusted, liquid and efficient crypto trading experiences for all institutions. To learn more, visit edxmarkets.com .

