Edufront Announces Partnership with Rotary International Literacy Mission

NEW DELHI, Dec. 6, 2021 /CNW/ -- Edufront Foundation announced today the launch of its partnership with Rotary International District 3011 to transform early education and its administration for the underserved, and government schools.

At the first stage of this partnership with Rotary International, Edufront will pilot its suite of applications that help create an intelligent digital learning ecosystem across 10 schools in a sustainable way.

Edufront has created technologies to customize learning environments and implements them across the teaching-learning ecosystem, monitors progress, and measures the impact on school children. Thereby it aims to cost-effectively improve learning outcomes to global standards.

The Digital Learning Ecosystem of Edufront brings together the advantages of key school management functionalities, an intuitive, easy-to-use and powerful operating system for learning, and the convenience of a comprehensive educational resource management system.

This helps schools organise all its activities in real time through a common platform while making effective learning readily available to anyone, anytime, anywhere.

Edufront offers solutions mapped to NCERT curriculums for classes K to 12 with an aim to make learning more proactive, collaborative, and personalised. It also has content mapped to 29 state boards and can be adapted to the need of school systems.

About Edufront

Edufront is engaged in the ideation, development, and adoption of innovative solutions to empower and democratize school learning worldwide. Its solutions cover the gamut of problems that students and teachers face at the administrative and pedagogical levels, from ERP style administrative augmentation, to AI based personalized modules.

About Rotary India Literacy Mission

The Rotary India Literacy Mission (RILM) aims for total literacy in India by 2025 through its flagship programme TEACH. As a part of RI's thrust area- Literacy, announced by RI President Shri Shekhar Gupta, DLCC of RI District 3011 took the initiative to invite Edufront to implement technological transformation in SDMC run schools.

On this occasion, Dr S N Chaturvedi, Project Leader, Rotary International District 011 said

"Edufront's contribution to improve the methodology in pedagogy is well established and these children would get the benefit of this program"

Shantanu Jha, Founder, Edufront stated

"We at Edufront are thrilled to be working with Rotary - which has consistently led the charge for salubrious social causes - in transforming the Indian educational landscape. Together we hope Edufront's technology can help Rotary's India mission cultivate not merely literacy, but genuine learning and edification, amongst the students in its care."

