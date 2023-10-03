Educators Financial Group announces change of portfolio adviser for the Educators Dividend Fund

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Educators Financial Group Inc., the manager (the "Manager") of the Educators Dividend Fund (the "Fund"), announced today a change in portfolio adviser for the Fund.

Effective on or about October 3, 2023, 1832 Asset Management L.P. will replace BMO Asset Management Inc. as the portfolio adviser for the Fund. There is no change to the investment objective of the Fund. The Fund continues to seek to provide investors with a stable and growing stream of after-tax income with long-term capital growth.

About Educators Financial Group:

Educators Financial Group has been offering financial planning and a wide selection of investing and lending products and services exclusively to education members and their families since 1975. It is this strong history that has enabled them to become the education community's financial specialist — empowering educators to achieve their financial goals. Educators Financial Group is a registered trademark of Educators Financial Group Inc.

About 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, and investment solutions for private clients, institutions, and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank.

