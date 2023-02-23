Edsembli: Awarded ERP Supplier Partner for Ontario School Boards

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Edsembli has been awarded as a successful supplier partner for the provision of commercially available cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) ERP Solutions (OECM). This decision means Edsembli's Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system will be one of the systems used by school boards to manage and automate their business processes.

Edsembli's Enterprise Resource Planning solution made for your School Board. (CNW Group/edsembli Inc.)

ERP systems are software programs that help organizations manage and automate their business processes, including Finance and Human Resources/Payroll as well as related services that allow customers to perform efficient business activities. Edsembli's all-in-one ERP solution is specifically designed for K12 educational institutions and offers a range of tools and features that can help schools run more efficiently and effectively.

"One of the main benefits of Edsembli software is that it allows School Boards to streamline their business processes, reducing the need for manual data entry and reducing the risk of errors,'' says Randy Lenaghan, CEO of Edsembli. "We're excited to partner with OECM to help School Boards across Ontario streamline the core processes to visualize and manage resource allocation to support their needs."

Edsembli continues to invest in the broader education community by developing software solutions that directly address the unique challenges that the education sector faces. This partnership validates the impact these investments have made, providing the community with a unique opportunity to help Ontario School Boards focus on core initiatives and advancing education across the province. ­­­

About Edsembli

Edsembli is a cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software designed to help School Boards simplify their operations and improve efficiency. It offers a range of features and tools for managing different aspects of business operations, including financial management, project costing, procurement, human resources, payroll, and Student Information Management. Edsembli is designed to be easy to use and accessible from any device, making it a convenient solution for educational institutions looking to streamline their operations. Visit https://www.edsembli.com to book a discovery call.

About OECM

OECM is a trusted not-for-profit sourcing partner for Ontario's education sector, broader public sector, and other not-for-profit organizations. We contract with innovative, reputable suppliers to offer a comprehensive choice of quality products and services, to generate significant savings for our customers. Visit https://oecm.ca for more information.

