eDriving Awarded Prestigious Prince Michael International Road Safety Award for Mentor

In a letter addressed from Kensington Palace to eDriving, His Royal Highness Prince Michael of Kent wrote: "I have been impressed by the valuable work your team at eDriving does to reduce risk, notably to those who drive for work. It is especially noteworthy to see how the company is able to develop and adapt programs for use in several different countries. Most impressive is the way in which you apply sound science to underpin your innovations."

eDriving was selected for the award for its innovative digital driver safety app, MentorSM.

"We are honored and privileged to receive this Prince Michael Award during our 25th year of successful driver risk management," said Ed Dubens, CEO/Founder of eDriving. "Since its launch, Mentor has helped organizations globally to improve driving behaviors of those who drive for work purposes, and analysis conducted last year confirmed Mentor's ability to reduce dangerous driving events including speeding and distraction, and change driving behavior for the better, for the long-term. This award is incredible recognition of the ongoing efforts of our whole team, as well as those of our clients and partners worldwide."

eDriving's Mentor app is a smartphone-based digital driver safety program that identifies driver risk using a validated FICO® Safe Driving Score, and remediates risky behavior with training, coaching and gamification. Among other features, Mentor also incorporates an eco-driving indicator, plus Emergency Response Services, including Automatic Crash Detection and Personal SOS features powered by Sfara and Bosch, extending eDriving's commitment to keeping drivers safe 24x7. Its 2020 analysis coinciding with 1.5 billion Mentor miles driven concluded that high-risk drivers achieved a 32-38% improvement in their FICO® Safe Driving Scores over six and 15 months, respectively, while reducing speeding events by 71% and 82% and distraction events by 39% and 57% over the same time frames.

As with all eDriving programs and tools, Mentor operates within a highly secure, privacy-first environment, in which only driver data required for risk management is shared with the manager. No location data or individual trip data is visible beyond the driver.

About eDriving

eDriving helps organizations around the world to reduce incidents, collisions, injuries, license violations, carbon emissions, and total cost of fleet ownership through its patented digital driver risk management programs.

At its heart is the Mentor by eDrivingSM smartphone app that identifies risky driving behaviors for intervention and safe driving habits for recognition. In-app features include micro-training and coaching, gamification, collision reporting, vehicle inspections, and an individual FICO® Safe Driving Score validated to predict the likelihood of being involved in a collision. Mentor's integrated automatic crash detection and Personal SOS features powered by Sfara and Bosch trigger a voice call and emergency support, as needed, from one of Bosch's Global Call Centers supporting >50 countries. Through its five-stage, patented Crash-Free Culture® risk reduction methodology, eDriving helps organizations embrace safety and reduce risk for Sales, Service, Delivery and Warehouse drivers, all within a privacy-first, data-secure environment.

eDriving is the digital driver risk management partner of choice for many of the world's largest organizations, supporting over 1.2 million drivers in 125 countries. Over the past 25 years, eDriving's research-validated programs have been recognized with over 115 awards around the world.

About the Prince Michael International Road Safety Awards

Since 1987 the Prince Michael International Road Safety Awards have recognised outstanding achievement and innovation world-wide. Each year the most outstanding examples of international road safety initiatives are given public recognition through the scheme.

