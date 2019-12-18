Edmonton transforms transit experience and increases efficiency with high-capacity buses from New Flyer

WINNIPEG, Dec. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - (TSX: NFI) New Flyer Industries Canada ULC ("New Flyer"), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. ("NFI"), one of the world's leading independent global bus manufacturers, today announced that the City of Edmonton, the owner and operator of Edmonton Transit Service ("ETS"), has awarded New Flyer a contract for 35 sixty-foot Xcelsior® clean-diesel heavy-duty transit buses (70 equivalent units or "EUs").

The order replaces end-of-life buses while also allowing ETS to expand passenger capacity on select routes. New Flyer has delivered 1,130 buses to ETS since 1992, and successfully deployed clean diesel buses in thirty-five, forty, and sixty-foot lengths to other cities across Canada including Vancouver, Calgary, and the City of Edmonton.

"As North America's leader in fully-accessible, high-capacity transit, New Flyer is pleased to continue supporting ETS as it expands transit across the community with safe, reliable, and effective public transportation," said Chris Stoddart, President, New Flyer. "Our high-capacity Xcelsior buses provide more efficient transit solutions while helping to transform the transit experience for Edmonton's growing community."

New Flyer's clean diesel buses feature engines that use a four-step process to filter harmful emissions from the exhaust and use leading engine technology that results in highly efficient, virtually smoke-free engines, which can achieve low emissions and help reduce particulate emissions by 90% and NOx emissions by 95%.

ETS is a fully integrated public transit system providing bus and light rail service and delivering over 80 million rides each year. ETS is on the cusp of major modernization and will be rolling out an entirely new bus network in 2020 with more direct, more frequent, and more convenient service to grow transit ridership in Edmonton.

New Flyer is the only manufacturer in North America to offer a complete range of clean propulsion systems in both conventional and articulated transit buses. In 2017, it opened the Vehicle Innovation Center, the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus and coach technology, and in 2018 became the first bus manufacturer in the world to sign on to the Shared Mobility Principles for Livable Cities.

About NFI

With 9,000 team members operating from more than 50 facilities across ten countries, NFI is a leading independent global bus manufacturer providing a comprehensive suite of mass transportation solutions under brands: New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), MCI® (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI buses and motor coaches incorporate the widest range of drive systems available including: clean diesel, natural gas, diesel-electric hybrid, and zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell). In total, NFI now supports over 105,000 buses and coaches currently in service around the world. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information are available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.arbocsv.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, and www.nfi.parts.

About New Flyer

New Flyer is North America's heavy-duty transit bus leader and offers the most advanced product line under the Xcelsior® and Xcelsior CHARGE™ brands. It also offers infrastructure development through New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™, a service dedicated to providing safe, sustainable, and reliable charging and mobility solutions. New Flyer actively supports over 41,000 heavy-duty transit buses (New Flyer, NABI, and Orion) currently in service, of which 7,300 are powered by electric motors and battery propulsion and 1,600 are zero-emission. Further information is available at www.newflyer.com.

