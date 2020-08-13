Edmonton expands mobility with New Flyer in support of continued city growth; adds to over 1,100 New Flyer buses delivered

ETS continues pursuit of efficient and connected public transit in Western Canada

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSX: NFI) New Flyer Industries Canada ULC ("New Flyer"), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. ("NFI"), one of the world's leading independent global bus manufacturers, today announced that the City of Edmonton, the owner and operator of Edmonton Transit Service ("ETS"), has awarded New Flyer a contract for 46 forty-foot Xcelsior® clean diesel heavy-duty transit buses, which have been converted from New Flyer's backlog and are currently in delivery.

The contract follows multiple prior orders from ETS, with New Flyer having delivered over 1,100 buses to the agency since 1992, and is in addition to the 35 sixty-foot Xcelsior clean-diesel transit buses (70 equivalent units or "EUs") recently purchased by the City of Edmonton and announced in December 2019.

ETS continues to refresh its bus fleet as the city focuses on improving and expanding efficient mobility through its ETS Annual Service Plan and 2020 priorities.

"New Flyer has proudly served ETS for years, having delivered over one thousand buses spanning three decades as Edmonton's population swelled by nearly sixty percent. With this additional order, we continue to help ETS in expanding mobility with the most advanced transit technology and proven platform available in North America," said Chris Stoddart, President, New Flyer. "We look forward to supporting an ETS-driven evolution in community transit, advancing the experience with more reliable, efficient, and connected mobility."

New Flyer's clean diesel buses use a four-step process to filter emissions, with leading technology resulting in highly efficient, virtually smoke-free engines which can reduce particulate emissions by 90% and NOx (nitrogen oxide) emissions by 95%. For information New Flyer's full product line of low and zero-emission Xcelsior buses, visit newflyer.com/buses/xcelsior-family.

ETS is a fully integrated public transit system providing bus, light rail, and paratransit service. ETS focuses on service, infrastructure, and technology to deliver and operate seamless transit within the City of Edmonton limits, in addition to Fort Saskatchewan, Spruce Grove, Beaumont, and the Edmonton Garrison at Namao.

New Flyer has been leading innovation in mobility for 90 years, today supporting North American cities with sustainable buses, technology, and infrastructure. It also operates the Vehicle Innovation Center, the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus technology and providing workforce development through electric bus training. New Flyer was the first bus manufacturer in the world to sign on to the Shared Mobility Principles for Livable Cities, and is currently developing automated bus technology to improve safety in public transit.

About NFI

With 9,000 team members operating from more than 50 facilities across ten countries, NFI is a leading independent global bus manufacturer providing a comprehensive suite of mass transportation solutions under brands: New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), MCI® (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI buses and motor coaches incorporate the widest range of drive systems available including: clean diesel, natural gas, diesel-electric hybrid, and zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell). In total, NFI now supports over 105,000 buses and coaches currently in service around the world. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information are available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.arbocsv.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, and www.nfi.parts.

About New Flyer

New Flyer is North America's heavy-duty transit bus leader and offers the most advanced product line under the Xcelsior® and Xcelsior CHARGE™ brands. It also offers infrastructure development through New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™, a service dedicated to providing safe, sustainable, and reliable charging and mobility solutions. New Flyer actively supports over 41,000 heavy-duty transit buses (New Flyer, NABI, and Orion) currently in service, of which 7,300 are powered by electric motors and battery propulsion and 1,600 are zero-emission. Further information is available at www.newflyer.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to expected future events and financial and operating results of NFI Group that involve risks and uncertainties. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, investors cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material. Actual results may differ materially from management expectations as projected in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including market and general economic conditions and economic conditions of and funding availability for customers to purchase buses and to purchase parts or services, customers may not exercise options to purchase additional buses, the ability of customers to suspend or terminate contracts for convenience and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in the materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Due to the potential impact of these factors, the NFI Group disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

SOURCE New Flyer Industries Inc.

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Lindy Norris, P: 204.792.8424, [email protected]; For investor inquiries, please contact: Stephen King, P: 204.224.6382, [email protected]