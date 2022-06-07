EDM Council's Latest Research Dissects New ESG Data Challenges and Advice for Asset Owners

For more information and to download the full EDM Council Asset Owners report, please visit: https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/71f490fed8924ec7be96b3cd39972004 Tweet this

With collaborative input from data professionals, ESG professionals and business leaders, this report aims to explain the insights that arise from tackling ESG data challenges, and to outline ESG data management best practices for asset owners. The report comprises three sections that cover 15 pertinent ESG issues, outlines the target state for each issue, and delivers recommendations specifically tailored to asset owners.

"ESG as a strategic opportunity for asset owners and their stakeholders is still very much in its nascent stages. As a result, many questions remain around the role of data and analytics and which parties are responsible for different parts of the ESG data management effort," said John Bottega, President of the EDM Council. "Thanks to the diligent efforts of our growing ESG Workgroup, our latest ESG report offers clarity and guidance about how asset owners should address these challenges."

EDM Council's ESG research report for Asset Owners follows the first two reports released in EDM Council's ESG Data Management research series. These earlier reports focused on Corporate Reporting Entities and Ratings Providers and Data Aggregators , respectively. A later paper will examine the key issues that affect the entire ESG data ecosystem.

EDM Council is the global association created to elevate the practice of data management and analytics as a business and operational priority. The Council is the leading global advocate for the development and implementation of data standards, best practices, and comprehensive training and certification programs. With more than 300 member organizations globally from the Americas, EMEA, and Asia, and more than 20,000 data management professionals as members, EDM Council provides a venue for data professionals to interact, communicate, and collaborate on the challenges and advances in data management and analytics as critical organizational functions. For more, visit edmcouncil.org and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

