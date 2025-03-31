EDGNEX Data Centers by DAMAC Confirms Strategic Partnership with Nordic Data Center Developer Hyperco

New acquisition in Nordics is part of the company's ambitious European and global expansion plan.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen the expansion of the Hyperco brand further by adding significant growth capital to deliver significant future capacity in the Nordics

Dubai, UAE, March 31, 2025 /CNW/ -- EDGNEX Data Centers by DAMAC, the digital infrastructure platform of the Dubai-headquartered DAMAC Group, has confirmed the acquisition of Finland-founded data center company, Hyperco. Aligned with its vision to deliver next-generation, sustainable digital infrastructure globally, the move underscores the Group's commitment to strengthening its presence in the European market and contributing to the region's evolving data center landscape, creating new jobs and promoting economic development.

Hyperco's operations are focused on Finland and Sweden, leveraging the Nordic region's sustainable energy resources, mature digital ecosystems, and high connectivity. All three Hyperco founders, together with the team, will continue to steer the company forward during the next growth phase.

Hussain Sajwani, Founder of DAMAC Group said: "This acquisition aligns with our vision to develop strong partnerships, invest, and build scalable, world-class digital infrastructure. Hyperco brings a great team, deep market expertise, and a shared commitment to innovation, which will drive our success in the region. We plan to build a significant future capacity in the Nordics and establish a strong foothold in the market."

Aleksi Taipale, Co-founder and CEO of Hyperco adds: "This marks an exciting new chapter for Hyperco. Joining forces with EDGNEX and DAMAC Group empowers us to accelerate our mission of delivering large-scale, sustainable data center infrastructure tailored for hyperscalers and AI-driven workloads. With our established footprint in Finland and Sweden, access to low-carbon energy, and focus on scalability, we are well-positioned to meet the growing digital demands of the region and beyond."

Since its launch in 2021, EDGNEX has grown its presence globally. Backed by over 100+ seasoned professionals, the company is on track to deliver 55 MW in the Middle East by 2025, with a projected global capacity exceeding 3,000 MW. EDGNEX is targeting 300+ MW of operational capacity by 2026, supported by a robust investment pipeline of over $3 billion, including key Southeast Asian markets.

EDGNEX's recent European activities include a €150 million joint venture in Greece with Public Power Corporation (PPC) to develop up to 25 MW and a €400 million commitment to build a 40 MW data center in Madrid, Spain. Earlier this year, EDGNEX also announced $20 billion of foreign investment in building state-of-the-art data centres in the USA.

About EDGNEX

EDGNEX is a global digital infrastructure company headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of the DAMAC Group, providing a foundation for local innovation across the globe and disrupting the data center market with new speed and agility. EDGNEX proactively builds, buys, or partners to serve the next wave of demand for data center services. www.edgnex.com

