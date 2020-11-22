Eden's No-Contract Snow Removal Service Makes Ordering Easy and Affordable

The App has been built out for online communication to avoid any chance of face to face contact

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - With the uncertainty that the weather brings, homeowners should be confident in their choice for outdoor services. Through its mobile app, Eden ensures property owners aren't stuck in the snow.

Eden, is addressing coronavirus concerns by helping homeowners find snow removal services without risking face-to-face communication.

The app also allows users to pay electronically as well, reducing the risk of spreading the virus through cash payments, a process proven to spread germs and potentially COVID-19.

With Eden, the mobile- and web-based ordering platform for snow removal, lawn care, and landscaping, snow removal and other outdoor services can be ordered locally on demand with just a click of a button.

"The process for ordering snow removal and landscape services can be lengthy and cumbersome for busy homeowners," said founder and CEO Ben Zlotnick, who is a 20-year veteran and leader in the landscaping industry. "Eden has eliminated the hassle through our mobile, on-demand services."

Eden's digital marketplace has revolutionized the way people order landscaping and snow removal services. Customers can instantly request services through EdenApp, available for iOS and Android devices, or directly on the website, www.edenapp.com

Customers do not need to make a full-season commitment or sign a contract that most local snow removal and landscape companies require. Costs are controlled by ordering as needed, with the option for recurrent services also available.

With more than 35 services to choose from, residents can take advantage of full, on-demand outdoor services. No job is too big or too small. Customers can order anything from snow removal, lawn care, to tree trimming, mulching, hardscape work – all outdoor care is at their fingertips through Eden.

Eden is the trusted lawn care, landscaping, and snow removal service provider that offers top-rated pros in the US and Canada region. We offer an array of services that are categorized into – yard work, lawn care, landscaping, and snow removal services. Along with the static services, Eden offers on-demand and subscription-based services through the mobile and web app. These apps offer quick access to hire our service and connect our insured contractors to the property owners. Our team of professionals and experts are capable of handling any concerns you may have regarding your lawn and landscaping designs. Their expert recommendations and professional help will let you achieve an amazing aesthetic for your residential and commercial property. For more information, visit www.edenapp.com

