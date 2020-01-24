Eden App Fills the Void for Snow Removal Service Providers in the Ottawa Region

OTTAWA, Jan. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Residents seeking a reliable, more convenient way to order snow removal services are now reaching for their mobile devices. Touted as the "Uber" of snow removal and landscaping, Eden and its EdenApp mobile platform are ready to plow through this snow season.

"With the recent closure of a number of local snow removal companies, Eden is here to fill that void," said founder and CEO Ben Zlotnick, who is a 20-year veteran and leader in the landscaping industry.

Eden's digital marketplace has revolutionized the way people order landscaping and snow removal services. Customers can instantly request services through EdenApp, available for Apple App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android, or directly on the website, www.edenapp.com

Customers do not need to make a full-season commitment or sign a contract that most local snow removal and landscape companies require. Costs are controlled by ordering as needed, with the option for recurrent services also available.

How It Works

Signup – Users signup and enter specific information about their property. Quote – Quote is provided with suggested add-ons. Job Posted – Once the user accepts the quote, the job is posted to a nearby, licensed contractor network. Pickup – Qualified contractor picks-up job and begins work with "before" photos. Chat is available via the EdenApp for the duration of the job allowing for continuous communication. Completion – Contractor completes job and sends "after" photos to the user for verification. Payment – User accepts the completed job and payment is processed immediately.

With more than 35 services to choose from, residents of Ottawa can take advantage of full, on-demand outdoor services. No job is too big or too small. Customers can order anything from snow removal, lawn care, to tree trimming, mulching, hardscape work – all outdoor care is at their fingertips through Eden.

About Eden

Eden has delivered on-demand and subscription-based lawn care, landscaping, and snow removal services online or through the EdenApp since 2016. Our licensed, outdoor professionals currently operate in the Toronto, Ottawa and Southern Ontario (Hamilton, Kitchener-Waterloo, Burlington, Cambridge, Oshawa and Newmarket). In the U.S., Eden's top-rated services are available in Cleveland, Philadelphia, Chicago, Boston, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Naples and neighboring communities. For more information, visit www.edenapp.com

