Eddy Teams up with AXA XL Construction Insurance

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - AXA XL Insurance, the world's largest provider of property and casualty insurance, has included Eddy Solutions as part of their newly introduced construction ecosystem, a digital platform that connects innovative construction technology to AXA XL's clients to help manage and reduce overall risk.

"Technology has proven to be tremendously valuable in helping our clients monitor conditions on construction sites to avoid situations that can endanger our clients' projects, people and profits. As water damage is a major cause of loss during construction, monitoring technology like Eddy Solutions can help our clients prevent significant property damage by catching potential problems early," explained Rose Hall, AXA XL's VP, Head of Construction Innovation.

"Water damage continues to plague construction projects, causing not only costly insurance claims, but also significantly delaying projects and impacting bottom lines. AXA XL's platform is shining a light on the much-needed technology that empowers contractors and property owners, thereby reducing risk," commented Travis Allan, CEO and President of Eddy Solutions. "In launching this platform, AXA XL's Construction group has demonstrated their commitment to their clients by embracing IoT technology, and we're thrilled to be part of their ecosystem."

The Construction Ecosystem officially launched in November and includes more than 25 technology partners offering risk management and data aggregation services. The system also offers a tech library, providing customers convenient and easy access to AXA XL's list of curated construction technology partners.

About Eddy

Eddy is an award-winning innovative North American manufacturer of smart water metering products and related technologies, helping property owners protect, control, and conserve water usage by combining water sensing devices with behavioural learning software. Eddy provides substantial protection to single-family homes as well as commercial and residential buildings at every stage of the building cycle, including construction. For more details on Eddy's products or company information, please visit eddysolutions.com.

