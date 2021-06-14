Eddy Solutions Teams Up with Comcast's MachineQ for Intelligent Leak Protection

IoT Companies to Enable Commercial and Residential Property Protection

TORONTO, June 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Eddy Solutions is working with MachineQ, a Comcast Company, to provide intelligent leak protection to commercial and residential properties throughout the US and Canada. With water damage accounting for 70% of commercial claims (by dollar value), this collaboration can benefit building property owners and their insurers by potentially reducing the number of claims.

Eddy Solutions utilizes MachineQ gateways and cloud-based network infrastructure, ensuring consistent LoRaWAN® connectivity in both retrofit and new developments. The end-to-end solution enables Eddy's devices to connect and send data securely using MachineQ's reliable network connectivity platform for a lower total cost of ownership for customers. The evolution of MachineQ's platform was recently announced during the latest release of its low-power wide-area network (LPWAN) platform designed to reduce complexity for businesses when developing and deploying Internet of Things (IoT) solutions at scale.

Recently, the system identified two significant leaks resulting from frozen pipes in a late-stage construction site in Toronto, which could have meant a substantial claim, project delay, and a water loss of more than16,000 gallons. The system quickly detected the issue and shut off the appropriate water zone, saving significantly on cost, preventing repairs, tenant displacement, and potential downtime.

"Water damage is a major risk to building managers and owners. Combining our LoRaWAN network to include Eddy's award-winning system creates an intelligent environment that helps mitigate risk and lower operational costs," commented Bryan Witkowski, Head of Strategic Planning at MachineQ.

"Our system continues to rely on the incredible technology provided by MachineQ, and we're proud to extend our partnership to their key customer markets and use cases for water protection," added Travis Allan, CEO and President of Eddy Solutions. "Protection against the massive risk of water damage is often overlooked but imperative for businesses to consider.

Eddy and MachineQ will speak on a panel event at the IIoT World's Smart Cities Day virtual event on June 16, 2021. The session, "Smart Building Operations: Data-Driven Innovation and ROI," will highlight key challenges, innovations, and solutions for smart buildings in 2021 and beyond.

About Eddy

Eddy is an award-winning, innovative North American manufacturer of smart water metering products and related technologies, helping property owners protect, control, and conserve water usage by combining water sensing devices with machine learning software. Eddy provides substantial protection to single-family homes, as well as commercial and residential buildings at every stage of the building cycle, including construction. For more details on Eddy's products or company information, please visit eddysolutions.com.

About MachineQ

MachineQ, a Comcast Company, makes it simple for enterprises to build, connect and deploy long-range, low-power IoT solutions at scale. Utilizing LoRaWAN® technology, our fully integrated network connectivity platform delivers enhanced security and reduced total cost of ownership, while giving customers a single provider for technology, deployment, service and support. Our partnerships with leading IoT solution providers address a wide range of business challenges in key markets such as real estate, food service, retail, manufacturing, health care, utilities, government and agriculture. For more information, visit www.MachineQ.com

LoRaWAN® and LoRa Alliance® are marks used under license from the LoRa Alliance®.

