TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Eddy Smart Home Solutions Ltd.'s (Eddy Solutions) (TSXV: EDY) partnership with PCL Construction and Latium Technologies provides protection for PCL clients, including commercial, multi-family residential, and industrial buildings. Latium, a global technology provider, brings its JSI® platform to contractors and owners to proactively protect properties and help them realize lower insurance cost/comprehensive insurance coverage.

As Latium's first premier integration partner on the JSI® platform, Eddy has been deployed in multiple PCL commercial, multi-residential and industrial projects that successfully mitigated risk in construction as well as in operating buildings.

"As an essential and integrated piece of the Latium platform that addresses the number one risk to builders and property owners, Eddy is very excited about this opportunity," commented Travis Allan, CEO and President of Eddy.

"Projects are protected from construction through to operational state, providing significant advantages to the contractor, the owner, and ultimately the end tenant" noted Mark Bryant, CEO of Latium Technology.

Recently installed in a prominent US university campus in three locations, Eddy's system protects over 580,000 Ft2 with automatic and remote shutoff capabilities on the temporary and main lines, securing common areas with sensor protection, and tracking all anomalies and leaks. Only a few weeks after deployment, the system detected a significant incident and quickly shut off the water, preventing a substantial issue.

Eddy's system was also implemented at a GTA based hospital, one of PCL's projects, which included intelligent leak protection for more than 300,000 Ft2. Again, after only weeks of deployment, Eddy's system detected and mitigated a potentially catastrophic leak. Another PCL project, a 350,000 Ft2 high-rise luxury condominium, implemented Eddy during construction and into the finalized building, and the system caught several leaks over its first six months of deployment.

"Eddy's ability to track the presence of water and swiftly act on this information has already prevented significant water related damages on PCL projects," said John Boktor, Manager Digital Construction at PCL.

About Eddy

Eddy Solutions is a North American provider and developer of residential and commercial smart water metering products and monitoring services, helping property owners protect, control, and conserve water usage by combining water sensing devices with behavioural learning software. For more details on Eddy's products or company information, please visit eddysolutions.com.

About Latium Technologies

Founded in 2019, Latium Technologies has quickly become a go-to industrial IoT solutions provider. Trusted internationally by multibillion-dollar companies, such as Suncor, Enbridge, Trans Mountain Pipeline, TC Energy and PCL Construction, we help reduce cost, enhance logistics, bolster safety, and increase visibility using our scalable suite of Job Site Insights® products. Learn more at latiumtech.com.

About PCL Construction

PCL is a group of independent construction companies that carries out work across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean and in Australia. These diverse operations in the civil infrastructure, heavy industrial and buildings markets are supported by a strategic presence in more than 30 major centers. Together, these companies have an annual construction volume of more than $8 billion, making PCL the largest contracting organization in Canada and one of the largest in North America. Watch us build at PCL.com .

