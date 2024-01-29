EDDIE MIDDLETON AND TIFFANY WONG OF ALVAREZ & MARSAL APPOINTED AS LIQUIDATORS OF CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP (IN LIQUIDATION)

HONG KONG, Jan. 29, 2024 /CNW/ -- By order of the High Court of Hong Kong, Mr. Edward Simon Middleton and Ms. Wing Sze Tiffany Wong, both Managing Directors of Alvarez & Marsal Asia Limited, have been appointed as joint and several liquidators ("Liquidators") of China Evergrande Group (In Liquidation) ("Evergrande") in connection with the winding up of the Company.

Mr. Middleton has had a long and distinguished career in the insolvency and restructuring industry, including more than 25 years in Asia. He has been involved in some of the most important cases in China and elsewhere, including acting as the lead liquidator of Lehman Brothers' Asia operations and joint liquidator of Oasis Hong Kong Airlines.

Ms. Wong has had more than 20 years of experience in restructuring and insolvency in multiple jurisdictions, having led the restructuring of Luckin Coffee. She has extensive knowledge and experience in corporate restructuring and dispute resolution in Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland and has a track record of providing resolutions to clients for challenging cross-border projects.

Currently, Mr. Middleton and Ms. Wong are acting as joint liquidators of Genting Hong Kong, Nuoxi Capital Limited (an offshore bond issuer of Peking University Founder Group), Tsinghua UNIC Limited, and China Properties Group Limited.

Ms. Wing Sze Tiffany Wong, Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal Asia Limited commented on the appointment, "We are humbled to have been entrusted with this role. We recognize the responsibility that comes with this appointment and we and our team will work tirelessly to play our part in putting the Evergrande Group business on a sustainable footing. Our priority is to see as much of the business as possible retained, restructured, or remain operational.

"It is important to emphasize that the winding up order has been made to the parent company only. It does not have a direct impact on the operations of its subsidiaries, most pertinently the subsidiaries operating in the mainland. Our intention is to work with existing management to address the interests at stake and achieve a resolution that minimizes further disruption for all stakeholders."

The liquidators will assess the affairs and financial condition of Evergrande and identify potential restructuring plans. Further announcements and updates will be provided as appropriate and in accordance with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Listing Rules.

