edatanetworks Inc. Enhances Patent Portfolio with USPTO in Broadcast Advertising, Voice for Community, and Automated Cause Marketing

EDMONTON, AB, March 12, 2021 /CNW/ - edatanetworks Inc. announced today the approval of three key patents from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). These patents further enhance edatanetworks' patent protection in the areas of broadcast advertising, connecting voice with loyalty, and cause marketing.

The approved broadcast advertising patent 16/051,797 relates to micro-targeting digital advertising and broadcast ads (such as ATSC 3.0), then matching them to resulting transactions with a measured result on marketing spend.

Patent 16/570,733 relates to the use of voice assistants for interacting with a loyalty platform to find products or services from local businesses.

The approved automated cause marketing patent 12/525,326 ensures that local businesses will benefit from a measurable return on marketing investment while providing donations to local community organizations.

"New challenges exist for business owners as they must now navigate customer interactions in a wholly digital atmosphere. The data opportunities enabled by these patents and the portfolio create a digital first Network of Giving that uses rich, tokenized data to help drive business decisions. This enables key analytics and empowers actionable insights from the data, providing a holistic view based on the high-value real-time information." stated Rob Bennett, Chief Executive Officer of SMB4.0, an edatanetworks Inc. company.

"In today's environment where many FinTech's seek to disrupt banks, the Network of Giving Software as a Service platform delivers a new fee revenue stream for banks. These additional patents further enhance the platform, which is thoughtfully positioned to strengthen each host bank's ability to deliver insights and value to businesses that were previously only available to some of the world's largest organizations. In addition, the Network of Giving platform is a strong complement to emerging real-time payments and open banking strategies for established financial institutions." Mr. Bennett added.

About edatanetworks

edatanetworks Inc. (edata), edatanetworks.com, a privately held intellectual property (IP) company established in 2001, has worked with many organizations and conducted multiple live market deployments creating patented philanthropic innovations utilizing existing technological and financial infrastructures—connecting consumers, local merchants, charitable and community organizations, digital media groups, communications companies, search providers, social networks, banks, payment networks and other financial services organizations.

About SMB4.0

SMB4.0 LLC (SMB4.0), smb40.com, through the Network of Giving Software as a Service platform, digitally transforms communities and businesses powering digital commerce with purpose and impact while linking banking, advertising, and fundraising. The power of purchase data with community impact strengthens businesses' digital strategies by connecting their existing and future customers with a measured return on marketing spend, as well as activating sales that trigger micro-donations for community giving. The Network of Giving patented product roadmap capitalizes on multiple emergent trends (cause-based marketing, hyper-local digital-commerce/online/offline/mobile shopping, and micro-donations) and creates integration opportunities across numerous geographies, demographics (including millennials), digital/traditional marketing and omnichannel. The roadmap establishes data sets which produce a unique view of the financial services designed, privacy-friendly platform with actionable insights on relationships between merchants, consumers, and community organizations in hyper-local marketplaces. SMB4.0 LLC is an edatanetworks company.

Media Contact: Catherine Keill, KEILL&Co. Inc., 780-690-5283

