EcoSynthetix Wins Commercial Account for SurfLock™ Strength Aids with a Leading Global Pulp Manufacturer

BURLINGTON, ON, Feb. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSX: ECO) ("EcoSynthetix" or the "Company"), a renewable chemicals company that produces a portfolio of commercially proven bio-based products, today announced it has won a new commercial account with one line of a leading global pulp manufacturer. The manufacturer is using EcoSynthetix' SurfLock™ strength aids in the production of pulp. The commercial agreement consists of a purchase order for $1.1 million worth of material during calendar 2025.

"This first pulp win, from a leading global pulp manufacturer that we have been engaged with commercially in other end markets for more than a decade, is an important milestone for the business," said Jeff MacDonald, CEO of EcoSynthetix. "The pulp end market is a billion-dollar opportunity. The characteristics and value that our strength aids offer pulp manufacturers are compelling which we believe will underpin broader market penetration. We believe there is a significant opportunity with this global manufacturer beyond the first line and we continue to trial at other lines within their asset base."

SurfLock™ is a bio-based strength aid that increases the mechanical strength in pulp, tissue and paper-based packaging applications. SurfLock™ can be used by manufacturers to improve their economics by increasing their use of lower cost virgin fibers, recycled fibers and low-cost fillers, reducing their use of retention aids and refining energy, and improving the runnability of the line with less breaks on the machine. Pulp, tissue and packaging applications represent a billion-dollar addressable market opportunity for the Company.

EcoSynthetix offers a range of sustainable engineered biopolymers that allow customers to reduce their use of harmful materials, such as formaldehyde and styrene-based chemicals. The Company's flagship products, DuraBind™, Surflock™, Bioform™ and EcoSphere®, are used to manufacture wood composites, personal care, paper, tissue and packaging products, and enable performance improvements, economic benefits and carbon footprint reduction. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (T:ECO).

