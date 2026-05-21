EcoSynthetix Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors
News provided byEcoSynthetix Inc.
May 21, 2026, 17:00 ET
BURLINGTON, ON, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSX: ECO) ("EcoSynthetix" or the "Company"), a renewable chemicals company that produces a portfolio of commercially proven bio-based products, today announced the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 21, 2026.
The five nominees listed in the Management Information Circular, dated April 2, 2026, were elected as directors of EcoSynthetix. The results of the vote are set out below:
|
Nominee
|
Number
|
% of Votes
|
Number of
|
% of Votes
|
Jeff MacDonald
|
20,576,979
|
99.65 %
|
72,394
|
0.35 %
|
Susan Allen
|
20,577,373
|
99.65 %
|
72,000
|
0.35 %
|
Sara Elford
|
20,578,173
|
99.66 %
|
71,200
|
0.34 %
|
Jeffrey Nodland
|
20,576,979
|
99.65 %
|
72,394
|
0.35 %
|
Gregory Yull
|
20,578,979
|
99.66 %
|
72,394
|
0.34 %
Shareholders also voted in favour of all other resolutions at the meeting. For further details, visit the Company's website at www.ecosynthetix.com or the Company's filings on SEDAR plus at www.sedarplus.ca.
About EcoSynthetix Inc. (www.ecosynthetix.com)
EcoSynthetix offers a range of sustainable engineered biopolymers that allow customers to reduce their use of harmful materials, such as formaldehyde and styrene-based chemicals. The Company's flagship products, DuraBind™, Surflock™, Bioform™, and EcoSphere®, are used to manufacture wood composites, personal care, paper, tissue and packaging products, and enable performance improvements, economic benefits and carbon footprint reduction. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (T: ECO).
SOURCE EcoSynthetix Inc.
For further information, please contact: Investor Relations, Ross Marshall, Phone: (416) 526-1563, E-mail: [email protected]
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