EcoSynthetix Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

BURLINGTON, ON, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSX: ECO) ("EcoSynthetix" or the "Company"), a renewable chemicals company that produces a portfolio of commercially proven bio-based products, today announced the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 21, 2026.

The five nominees listed in the Management Information Circular, dated April 2, 2026, were elected as directors of EcoSynthetix. The results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee Number

of Votes For % of Votes

Cast For Number of

Votes Withheld % of Votes

Cast Withheld Jeff MacDonald 20,576,979 99.65 % 72,394 0.35 % Susan Allen 20,577,373 99.65 % 72,000 0.35 % Sara Elford 20,578,173 99.66 % 71,200 0.34 % Jeffrey Nodland 20,576,979 99.65 % 72,394 0.35 % Gregory Yull 20,578,979 99.66 % 72,394 0.34 %

Shareholders also voted in favour of all other resolutions at the meeting. For further details, visit the Company's website at www.ecosynthetix.com or the Company's filings on SEDAR plus at www.sedarplus.ca.

About EcoSynthetix Inc. (www.ecosynthetix.com)

EcoSynthetix offers a range of sustainable engineered biopolymers that allow customers to reduce their use of harmful materials, such as formaldehyde and styrene-based chemicals. The Company's flagship products, DuraBind™, Surflock™, Bioform™, and EcoSphere®, are used to manufacture wood composites, personal care, paper, tissue and packaging products, and enable performance improvements, economic benefits and carbon footprint reduction. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (T: ECO).

SOURCE EcoSynthetix Inc.

For further information, please contact: Investor Relations, Ross Marshall, Phone: (416) 526-1563, E-mail: [email protected]