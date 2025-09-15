EcoOnline Accelerates Momentum in North America as Businesses Seek 'Glocal' Solutions to Modernize Resilience and Safety

Investment in innovation, local expertise and market presence equips EcoOnline to help U.S. and Canadian businesses strengthen safety and sustainability compliance, visibility and predictability.

DALLAS, Sept. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - EcoOnline, a leading provider of safety and sustainability software, is accelerating growth across North America with strong customer engagement, an expanding partner ecosystem and rapid innovation. The company now supports more than 1,000 customers across the U.S. and Canada, helping organizations simplify compliance, manage risk, and strengthen resilience.

"EcoOnline's global scalability matters, especially to our customers with international operations and ambitions, but it's just as important to show up locally," said Tom Goodmanson, EcoOnline CEO. "We're building out a team of experts and strong partner network across North America to ensure we're supporting our customers exactly where and when they need us. By investing in talent, local activity and innovation, we're driving strong growth in North America and empowering businesses here to protect people and the planet through technology."

Customers across North America, such as Kindeva, Roseburg Forest Products and Black & McDonald, trust EcoOnline software to enable worker and chemical safety. Strong momentum has seen the EcoOnline community grow rapidly, with sales of chemical safety and health & safety software solutions in North America tripling year on year in the first half of 2025. EcoOnline's recently acquired D4H software for crisis and emergency management is also seeing surging demand in the region, with revenue growing at 40% year on year with an 800% increase in bookings since 2023, as organizations seek uncomplicated, real-time tools for incident response and readiness.

Innovation for Regional Resilience

Alongside the acquisition of D4H to enhance customers' crisis readiness, EcoOnline has also launched a series of innovations designed to boost compliance, visibility and predictability, including:

Lone worker support, wherever they are – enhancing the lone worker app with geofencing alerts and satellite mode communication for those in remote areas.

– enhancing the lone worker app with geofencing alerts and satellite mode communication for those in remote areas. Connected worker safety experiences – strengthening engagement in EHS (Environment, Health and Safety) reporting through an AI-powered checklist builder and quiz generator, and integrated Training & eLearning that embeds safety education directly into daily workflows.

– strengthening engagement in EHS (Environment, Health and Safety) reporting through an AI-powered checklist builder and quiz generator, and integrated Training & eLearning that embeds safety education directly into daily workflows. Smarter chemical compliance – launching AI Smart Extraction to speed up and simplify SDS authoring.

– launching AI Smart Extraction to speed up and simplify SDS authoring. Evolving sustainability readiness – supported by new Climate Risk analytics to prepare for growing extreme weather, alongside expanded capabilities in Double Materiality Assessment (DMA) and CSRD reporting to help North American organizations meet global regulatory requirements.

"We're building a connected and intelligent product suite, through both organic innovation and smart acquisitions that solves real-world problems, scales with our customers, and supports safer, more sustainable operations," said Matt Matsui, Chief Operating Officer, who leads EcoOnline's customer support and product development functions.

Partnerships Powering Expansion

EcoOnline launched its Partner Program in October 2024 and has quickly built traction with leading firms in North America including WSP, Montrose, G&A, Trio and Ricardo. These partnerships bring customers deeper regulatory expertise, operational support and sustainability strategy, while extending EcoOnline's market reach.

"Momentum with our regional partners is building fast, and the energy and buy-in we're seeing is just the beginning," said Terry Flanagan, EcoOnline's North America Partner Director. "It's not about the number of partnerships, but close alignment with firms that understand our differentiated value for organizations and share our focus on delivering outstanding results for customers."

Market Presence & Thought Leadership

EcoOnline is expanding its profile in North America by engaging the market where it is needed most — from a visible role at flagship events such as ASSP, COS Summit and NSC Congress, to publishing new research including its Workplace Safety and Sustainability Report and California Sustainability Readiness Report, which provide fresh insights into how organizations can prepare for future challenges. In June, the company also sponsored the National Safety Council's U.S. National Safety Month, spotlighting safety needs and programs nationwide.

EcoOnline's thought leadership community, The Situation Room, grew its subscriber base by 25% in the first half of 2025, with timely discussions on extreme weather, AI in safety and sustainability, and whether resilience is the new ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance). This combination of market insight and innovation has also seen EcoOnline recognized by Verdantix as a Green Quadrant leader in both EHS and ESG.

Leadership Driving Growth

To support its accelerated growth, EcoOnline has strengthened its leadership bench in North America with COO Matt Matsui, Partner Director Terry Flanagan, Director of Customer Success Ayoma De Silva, and Regional Sales Directors Jeremy Mawson and Eric Hauss. They join CEO Tom Goodmanson, a North American native living in London, and CMO Jim Somers, based in the U.S., further reinforcing the company's commitment to the region.

With its expanded team and strong regional investment, EcoOnline equips U.S. and Canadian businesses with the stability, innovation and local expertise to strengthen safety, sustainability and resilience. Explore how EcoOnline can support your organization.

About EcoOnline

EcoOnline delivers uncomplicated environment, health and safety (EHS), chemical management and ESG/sustainability technology solutions to forward-thinking leaders. Safeguarding your entire workforce, from frontline employees to lone workers and contractors, EcoOnline's always-on solutions support your organization through everyday operations and moments of emergency and crisis alike. Our connected suite of SaaS software enables over 11,000 businesses to protect their people and the planet by ensuring compliance, risk visibility and mitigation, operational predictability and long-term resilience. Backed by an unwavering commitment to customer success, EcoOnline's software is powerful yet simple to use – built on decades of real-world expertise, data and insights.

Visit ecoonline.com to immediately and positively impact your workplace safety and sustainability.

