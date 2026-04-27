ECONOMIC INVESTMENT TRUST LIMITED ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF DIRECTOR ELECTIONS

TORONTO, April 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSX: EVT) reports the following voting results for the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 27, 2026:

Director Nominee Votes For % of Votes Cast Votes Against % of Votes Cast Duncan N.R. Jackman 48,015,459 98.71 627,793 1.29 M. Victoria D. Jackman 47,967,765 98.61 675,487 1.39 Jonathan Simmons 48,565,196 99.84 78,056 0.16 Mark M. Taylor 48,622,896 99.96 20,356 0.04 Kevin Warn-Schindel 48,565,196 99.84 78,056 0.16 Stuart Waugh 48,622,896 99.96 20,356 0.04

www.evt.ca

SOURCE ECONOMIC INVESTMENT TRUST LIMITED

For further information please contact: Richard B. Carty, Corporate Secretary, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592