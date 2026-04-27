ECONOMIC INVESTMENT TRUST LIMITED ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF DIRECTOR ELECTIONS
News provided byECONOMIC INVESTMENT TRUST LIMITED
Apr 27, 2026, 16:04 ET
TORONTO, April 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSX: EVT) reports the following voting results for the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 27, 2026:
|
Director Nominee
|
Votes
For
|
% of
Votes Cast
|
Votes
Against
|
% of
Votes Cast
|
Duncan N.R. Jackman
|
48,015,459
|
98.71
|
627,793
|
1.29
|
M. Victoria D. Jackman
|
47,967,765
|
98.61
|
675,487
|
1.39
|
Jonathan Simmons
|
48,565,196
|
99.84
|
78,056
|
0.16
|
Mark M. Taylor
|
48,622,896
|
99.96
|
20,356
|
0.04
|
Kevin Warn-Schindel
|
48,565,196
|
99.84
|
78,056
|
0.16
|
Stuart Waugh
|
48,622,896
|
99.96
|
20,356
|
0.04
SOURCE ECONOMIC INVESTMENT TRUST LIMITED
For further information please contact: Richard B. Carty, Corporate Secretary, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592
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