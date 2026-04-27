ECONOMIC INVESTMENT TRUST LIMITED ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF DIRECTOR ELECTIONS

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ECONOMIC INVESTMENT TRUST LIMITED

Apr 27, 2026, 16:04 ET

TORONTO, April 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSX: EVT) reports the following voting results for the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 27, 2026:

Director Nominee

Votes

For

% of

Votes Cast

Votes

Against

% of

Votes Cast

Duncan N.R. Jackman

48,015,459

98.71

627,793

1.29

M. Victoria D. Jackman

47,967,765

98.61

675,487

1.39

Jonathan Simmons

48,565,196

99.84

78,056

0.16

Mark M. Taylor

48,622,896

99.96

20,356

0.04

Kevin Warn-Schindel

48,565,196

99.84

78,056

0.16

Stuart Waugh

48,622,896

99.96

20,356

0.04

www.evt.ca

SOURCE ECONOMIC INVESTMENT TRUST LIMITED

For further information please contact: Richard B. Carty, Corporate Secretary, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592

Organization Profile

Economic Investment Trust Limited