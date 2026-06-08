EcoFlow Launches Early Amazon Prime Day Deals With Big Savings on Backup Power Solutions

Exclusive offers available June 8–July 3 across best-selling home backup and portable energy products

SEATTLE, June 8, 2026 /CNW/ -- EcoFlow, a global leader in smart home energy storage solutions and eco-friendly energy technologies, is kicking off early deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day on select home backup and portable power solutions.

EcoFlow launches Amazon Prime Day Deals with savings Up to 63% on from whole home backup to portable power stations and more.

From June 8 through July 3, customers can save up to 63% on some of EcoFlow's most popular products, including the new DELTA 3 Series and more. As summer temperatures rise and severe weather strains power grids across North America, these limited-time deals offer households an opportunity to prepare for outages while gaining greater energy independence and flexibility.

Featured Prime Day Offers Include:

DELTA Pro : Save 54% on an expandable home backup power station offering 3.6kWh capacity expandable up to 25kWh, 3600W AC output per unit and up to 7200W and 240V when paired, capable of powering up to 99% of home appliances.

Save 54% on an expandable home backup power station offering 3.6kWh capacity expandable up to 25kWh, 3600W AC output per unit and up to 7200W and 240V when paired, capable of powering up to 99% of home appliances. DELTA 3 Max : Save 47% on a high-performance 2kWh portable power station designed for home backup and emergency preparedness, featuring 2400W output, 4800W surge capacity and up to 3400W with X-Boost™ to power everything from refrigerators and coffee makers to power tools and other essential appliances.

Save 47% on a high-performance 2kWh portable power station designed for home backup and emergency preparedness, featuring 2400W output, 4800W surge capacity and up to 3400W with X-Boost™ to power everything from refrigerators and coffee makers to power tools and other essential appliances. DELTA 3 Classic : Save 27%, on a compact 1kWh portable power station built for reliable backup at home and on the go, featuring 1800W output, sub-45-minute fast charging, 10ms UPS protection and ultra-quiet operation.

Save 27%, on a compact 1kWh portable power station built for reliable backup at home and on the go, featuring 1800W output, sub-45-minute fast charging, 10ms UPS protection and ultra-quiet operation. DELTA 3 Ultra: Save 48% on a 3kWh powerful home backup solution engineered for high-demand appliances, delivering 3600W continuous output, 7200W surge capacity, 80% charging in 89 minutes and 10ms automatic switchover protection.

These deals, along with additional Prime Day promotions, are available through the EcoFlow website and the EcoFlow Amazon Store. For Canada‑specific discounts, please visit the EcoFlow Canada official website.

Recently named one of USA TODAY's Most Trusted Brands 2026 and recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the No. 1 portable power station brand by global sales in 2025, EcoFlow helps consumers take greater control of their energy needs through innovative backup power, solar and home energy solutions. Frost & Sullivan also recognized EcoFlow's app as the Global No. 1 Smart Home Energy Storage System App by Registered Users, reflecting the company's commitment to a smarter, more connected energy experience.

About EcoFlow

Founded in 2017, EcoFlow is No. 1 in smart home energy storage solutions, empowering millions of users to take control of their energy at home and beyond. Our vision is to power a new world that is aspirational, technology-driven, and eco-friendly. Our mission from day one is to provide smart and ecofriendly energy solutions for individuals, families, and society at large. We are, were, and will continue to be a reliable and trusted energy companion for users around theworld. For more information, visit https://www.ecoflow.com/us.

SOURCE EcoFlow

Kim Zeng, [email protected]