SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2024 /CNW/ -- Stok, a leader in decarbonization, announces that EcoAmmo, an award-winning Canadian sustainability consultancy, has joined Stok. Combining teams will enable them to achieve their mission to accelerate the transition to a resilient, climate-positive future.

Over the past two decades, EcoAmmo has led in transforming the architecture, engineering, and construction industry across Canada, with the first Net Zero Energy commercial building, the first Net Zero Energy commercial home, and the first Integrated Project Delivery project in Western Canada.

"We have always focused on building an intentional culture centered on delivering maximum value to our clients. This step for our organization reinforces our commitment to be our clients' partner in passionately working toward bold goals, now with expanded solutions through Stok's comprehensive suite of services. Our shared commitment to self-managed organizational structure enables a seamless client experience as we merge into one Stok."

—Stephani Carter, Founder and Owner, EcoAmmo

As EcoAmmo joins Stok's global team of real estate and decarbonization experts, clients will benefit from strengthened capabilities across sustainability, ESG, carbon, and materials consulting services, as well as new expertise in Integrated Project Delivery. In the near future, Stok plans to bring a powerful set of engineering services to clients in Canada, inclusive of energy engineering and commissioning. These deepened capabilities, expanded services, and new geographic reach will help Stok lead organizations to achieve their goals and decarbonize now.

"Stok and EcoAmmo have known each other for years. Our integration is an organic evolution that furthers our ability to deliver innovative solutions to our clients' most pressing challenges across sustainability, ESG, and decarbonization. Now is the time to make bold moves and we're thrilled to have found a purpose-aligned organization to deliver our shared vision with."

—Jacob Arlein, CEO, Stok

EcoAmmo will rebrand as Stok while continuing to serve clients throughout Canada under a new legal entity, Stok Canada Ltd. Stephani Carter, founder of EcoAmmo, will join the Stok ownership group.

ABOUT STOK

Stok leads organizations to decarbonize now. We integrate expertise across ESG and sustainability consulting, carbon, energy engineering, commissioning, and project delivery. From the enterprise to asset level, we provide clients with strategy, management, and technical support to translate bold commitments into impact. Stok is a Certified B Corp and ILFI Just organization, and has been recognized as a Top Impact Company and Best Workplace. Our global team delivers on client ambitions across programs and projects worldwide. To learn more, visit stok.com.

ABOUT ECOAMMO

Since 2006, EcoAmmo has carved a unique niche at the intersection of Lean and Green within the architecture, engineering, and construction industry. We leverage Lean principles to enable an accelerated transition to a resilient, climate-positive built environment. EcoAmmo offers expert consulting across High-Performing Sustainable Buildings, ESG and Carbon, and Integrated Project Delivery (IPD) and High-Performing Teams. EcoAmmo has worked on over 300 high-performing projects and 30 IPD projects across Canada. EcoAmmo is a B Corp, Just organization, paperless, and has operated carbon neutral since 2021. Learn more at ecoammo.com.

