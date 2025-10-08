Eco-friendly Toilet Paper Brand Who Gives a Crap Rolls Into Canada

83% of Canadians don't realise their toilet paper is harming the boreal forest. Who Gives A Crap is here to change that - one roll at a time.

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - A new chapter in sustainable wiping is here for Canadians. Who Gives A Crap, the purpose-driven toilet paper brand that donates 50% of profits to help provide clean water and toilets for all, has officially landed in Canada - offering soft, stylish and sustainable household products that are good for your bum and great for the planet.

Who Gives A Crap Family of Products (CNW Group/Who Gives A Crap)

New research[1] commissioned by the brand found 83% of Canadians are unaware of the impact the traditional toilet paper industry has on the boreal forest - meaning most people are unknowingly contributing to the problem, with 88% still buying rolls made from virgin trees. Every year, more than a million acres of the boreal are decimated, threatening biodiversity and accelerating climate change.

"Most people have no idea their daily bathroom habit comes at such a high environmental cost," said Simon Griffiths, Co-Founder of Who Gives A Crap. "By switching to 100% bamboo or recycled rolls, Canadians can help protect one of the world's most important forests and help provide clean water and toilets for communities in need."

Launched in 2012 after Simon sat on a toilet for 50 hours to crowdfund the brand's first $50k AUD, Who Gives A Crap has grown from scrappy underdog to global disruptor. Now sold in nearly 40 countries, the brand has raised more than $16.7 million CAD to fund sanitation initiatives around the world and is loved for its colourful wrappers, cheeky tone, and premium-quality rolls.

"We also understand the severe impact of deforestation - in fact, Canada's boreal forest is being flushed away - literally," Griffiths added. "Most major toilet paper brands rely on virgin pulp including pulp coming from this critical ecosystem. But now, Canadians have a better choice that looks good, feels good, and does good."

Who Gives A Crap is expanding into Canada to get closer to its goal of giving everyone in the world access to clean water and a toilet - and to help reduce deforestation. "The more people who make the switch, the more impact we can have on people and the planet." stated Griffiths.

All Who Gives A Crap household products now available to Canadians are soft, strong, eco-friendly, and of course, 50% of all profits are donated to help solve the world's sanitation crisis. Canadians[2] can find the below products for immediate order on the Who Gives A Crap website :

Classic 100% recycled toilet paper

Premium bamboo toilet paper

100% bamboo tissues

100% recycled paper towels

Dream cloths

… with more exciting household products rolling out soon!

While Who Gives A Crap may be new to many Canadians, it's already one of Australia's top toilet paper brands and is growing fast in the UK and US. The brand's goal is simple: to make sustainable living easy, delightful, and accessible - one wipe at a time.

To learn more about the company's impact work and mission, visit https://ca.whogivesacrap.org/ .

About Who Gives A Crap

Funny Name, Serious business - Who Gives A Crap is a B Corp™ certified business, recognized for the highest levels of environmental and social impact. Their products are made using recycled and sustainable materials that are FSC Chain-of-Custody certified and available in nearly 40 countries.

The business launched in 2012 when co-founders Simon Griffiths, Danny Alexander and Jehan Ratnatunga learnt that billions of people do not have access to a toilet. From the beginning, the company has donated 50% of its profits to clean water and sanitation non-profits worldwide. To date, Who Gives A Crap has raised over $16 million CAD to partners around the world that work with local communities to improve access to water, toilets and hygiene solutions. The company strives to continually reduce its environmental footprint whilst helping billions of people in need.

These findings are from a survey conducted by Who Gives A Crap from October 2nd to October 6th, 2025.

Press kit: Available here

Methodology

These findings are from a survey conducted by Who Gives A Crap from October 2nd to October 6th, 2025, among a representative sample of 1503 online adult Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/-2.53 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

[1] These findings are from a survey conducted by Who Gives A Crap from October 2nd to October 6th, 2025

[2] All products are available across Canada, with the exception of Quebec.

SOURCE Who Gives A Crap

Contacts: Natasha Beynon, [email protected], 416-262-8488