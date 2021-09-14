Eclipse Air Charter expands client base as travellers turn to charter flights for peace of mind

According to reports from aviation industry research company WingX, European business jet travel is up 25% in August compared to pre-pandemic August 2019. Surprisingly, even as more governments lift their pandemic-related travel restrictions, this industry trend shows no sign of slowing, suggesting that what travellers want above all else in 2021 is peace of mind. That and a warm locale in which to wait out the ongoing global malaise—Eclipse has seen a marked increase in the number of bookings to summer-climate destinations like Miami and Scottsdale in the U.S., Bahamas and Turks & Caicos in the Caribbean, and Nice and Mykonos in Europe.

"People don't want to 'just book' an important trip at the click of a button," says Lily Karapetyan, Director of Charter Sales at Eclipse. "They want to go through entry restrictions, double- and triple-check they have the correct vaccines, tests and documentation, and find out what happens if the rules change. We've become more like advisors rather than private jet brokers, because we're guiding our clients through the entire process."

As an ARGUS Rated Charter Broker, Eclipse Air Charter has undergone the globally recognized independent organization's rigorous Charter Evaluation and Qualification process, thereby furthering its commitment to quality and safety.

"Where, when and why our clients travel may change, but their comfort and safety should never vary," says Yasmin Alam, Eclipse Founder and Managing Director. "We're honoured to have achieved ARGUS Charter Broker Rating, especially at a time when health and safety is more important than ever."

About Eclipse Air Charter

Eclipse Air Charter is an on-demand, private aircraft charter company offering bespoke, private jet charter solutions. Dedicated account managers are available 24/7/365. Plan, book and fly anywhere in the world using Eclipse' expertise, experience and worldwide partnerships, no matter the number of passengers or how complex the itinerary.

SOURCE Eclipse Air Charter

For further information: Yasmin Alam, Founder & Managing Director, Eclipse Air Charter, +44 203 758 7299, [email protected], www.eclipseaircharter.com

Related Links

www.eclipseaircharter.com

