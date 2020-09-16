ECHL's Allen Americans Select ImagineAR For Fan Engagement & Sponsorship Programs

VANCOUVER, BC and ERIE, PA, Sept. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF), the company providing augmented reality (AR) fan engagement experiences for sports teams, announced they have been selected by the Allen Americans of the ECHL (Premier "AA" Hockey League). The Allen Americans previously used ImagineAR to support local restaurant partners whose operations have been affected by the Coronavirus pandemic with the initiative, "Biscuit's Curbside Pick Up".

"The Allen Americans are excited to be expanding our ability to provide an iconic gameday atmosphere through the addition of this cutting-edge partnership with ImagineAR," shares Allen Americans Team President and Alternate Governor Mike Waddell, "The immersive augmented reality engagements will deliver a new dimension of fan experiences with our Athletes, Coaches, Ice Angels and of course, the coolest dog on ice, Biscuit the Bulldog. The creativity is open ended so this ImagineAR technology will be continually evolving."

Neal Bendesky, VP Sports & Live Events of ImagineAR, said "The Allen Americans are leaders in the ECHL in leveraging ImagineAR to support their community partners. We are excited to extend their current AR partner program that activated their mascot Biscuit. Their new digital strategy will provide a more immersive experience for their fans that will create social media engagement."

About Allen Americans

The Allen Americans are the ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Minnesota Wild and the American Hockey League's Iowa Wild. Championship Hockey is the backbone of the American's franchise since being founded prior to the 2009-10 season, with the Red, White and Blue having captured two ECHL Kelly Cup Championships (2014-15 & 2015-16) and two Central Hockey League President's Cups (2012-13 & 2013-14). Americans' home games are played at the Allen Event Center, which is located in The Village at Allen. Owned by nationally respected "Serial Entrepreneur" Jack D. Gulati, the Club begins its 12th season of professional hockey in December 2020. Season tickets are on sale now at AllenAmericans.com/tickets or by calling 972-912-1000.

About ImagineAR

Imagine AR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) has developed ImagineAR.com; an "AR-as-a-Service" platform for desktops that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds using ImagineARTM. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, products, landmarks and more to instantly engage with videos, information, advertisements, coupons, 3D holograms and any interactive content, all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The ImagineAR.com mobile app is available in the IOS and Android mobile app stores.

For more information or to explore working with ImagineAR, please visit www.imaginear.com.

All trademarks of the property of respective owners.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Alen Paul Silverrstieen

President & CEO

(818) 850-2490

https://twitter.com/IPtechAR

https://www.facebook.com/imaginationparktechnologies

https://www.instagram.com/iptechar

https://www.linkedin.com/company/imagination-park-technologies-inc

We encourage you to do your own due diligence and ask your broker if Imagine AR Inc. (CSE: IP) is suitable for your particular investment portfolio*.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. This press release may include 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. The forward looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by ImagineAR's management. Although ImagineAR believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward- looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because ImagineAR can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ImagineAR disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE ImagineAR

For further information: Alen Paul Silverrstieen, President & CEO, (818) 850-2490

Related Links

www.imaginationpark.com

