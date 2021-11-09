Echelon Wealth Partners Selects Katipult for Private Placement Digital Transformation

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 9 2021 /CNW/ - Katipult Technology Corp. (TSXV: FUND) ("Katipult" or the "Corporation"), a leading Fintech provider of software for powering the exchange of capital in equity and debt markets, announced today that Echelon Wealth Partners – a top-rated independent, Canadian-owned and operated wealth management and capital markets firm – has signed an agreement to use Katipult's purpose-built private placement SaaS platform to automate and streamline all brokered and non-brokered deals distributed through its investment advisors.

"Capital markets are modernizing, and firms must be able to adapt. Katipult's platform is specifically designed to shift the entire private placements process into the digital era. We are confident its platform will create efficiencies across the whole process – from front-end client servicing to back-end compliance – allowing us to boost private placement deal volumes," says David Cusson, Chief Executive Officer of Echelon Wealth Partners. "Having Katipult also supports our growth in the US, where there is strong appetite for private placements, but also greater competition. It is thus essential we provide our advisory teams with the best-in-class tools that will help them succeed."

By standardizing workflows across its compliance, syndication, and investment advisor teams, Echelon will scale its capabilities and capture a holistic view of each capital raise including new data-driven insights and deal trend metrics.

"Echelon is well-known as a specialist in helping firms raise capital. Their decision to use our platform to automate and streamline their private placements process further validates our value proposition – helping firms accelerate private capital deal flow while delighting investors and strengthening compliance," says Katipult CEO Gord Breese. "Echelon joins our growing list of Tier-1 clients, which already includes Canaccord Genuity, Raymond James, Cormark Securities, and TSX Trust."

About Katipult

Katipult ( www.katipult.com ) is a provider of industry leading and award-winning software infrastructure for powering the exchange of capital in equity and debt markets. Our cloud-based platform and solutions digitize investment workflow by eliminating transaction redundancy, strengthening compliance, delighting investors, and accelerating deal flow. Katipult provides unparalleled adaptability for regulatory compliance, asset structure, business model, and localization requirements.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements: Certain disclosure in this release, including statements regarding the creation of a private capital network and potential revenue growth constitute forward-looking statements. In making the forward-looking statements in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company, including that the Company will be able to successfully create a private capital network, establish a market demand for the product, and increase revenue. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors may include, among others, the Company will not be able to create a private capital network, establish a market demand, or successfully grow revenues. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

