Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. Provides Disclosure Update

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. (TSX: EFH) ("EFH" or the "Company") announces that due to circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic, it intends to rely on the temporary blanket relief provided by the Canadian Securities Administrators, including the exemptive relief contained in Ontario Instrument 51-504 Temporary Exemptions from Certain Requirements to File or Send Securityholder Materials to postpone the public filing of its executive compensation disclosure until such time as it is filed and delivered to shareholders as part of the Corporation's information circular relating to its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders.

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. This information includes, but is not limited to, statements about the timing of the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders and the preparation of the accompanying information circular. These statements, which appear in this press release generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "would", "should", "could", "trend", "predict", "likely", "potential" or "continue" or the negative thereof and similar variations.

This information is based upon certain material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a projection as reflected in the forward-looking information. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific. A variety of material factors, many of which are beyond EFH's control, affect the operations, performance and results of its business and could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in any of this forward-looking information.

About Echelon Financial Holdings Inc.

Founded in 1998, Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. operates in the property and casualty insurance industry in Canada, providing personal and commercial lines insurance exclusively through the broker channel. The Company distributes insurance products through The Insurance Company of Prince Edward Island. It trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol EFH. For more information, please visit efh.ca

