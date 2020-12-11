Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. Announces Election of Directors and Name Change

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. ("EFH" or the "Company") (TSX: EFH) today announced the voting results for the election of its board of directors at its annual and special general meeting of shareholders on December 11, 2020. The five nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated November 3, 2020, were elected as directors. The detailed results of the vote held at its meeting are set out below.

NAME VOTES IN FAVOUR % VOTES WITHHELD % James Falle 4,187,189 83.89% 804,023 16.11% Robert Ghiz 4,984,712 99.87% 6,500 0.13% Serge Lavoie 4,180,212 83.75% 811,000 16.25% Sharon Ranson 4,439,712 88.95% 551,500 11.05% Murray Wallace 4,187,189 83.89% 804,023 16.11%

Results of the vote to re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditors of the Company are set out below.

VOTES IN FAVOUR % VOTES WITHHELD % 4,990,662 99.99% 550 0.01%

Results of the vote to change the name of the Company to EFH Holdings Inc. are set out below.

VOTES IN FAVOUR % VOTES WITHHELD % 4,990,212 99.98% 1,000 0.02%

About Echelon Financial Holdings Inc.

Founded in 1998, Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. operates in the property and casualty insurance industry in Canada, providing personal and commercial lines insurance exclusively through the broker channel. The Company distributes insurance products through The Insurance Company of Prince Edward Island. It trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol EFH.

For more information, please visit www.efh.ca

SOURCE Echelon Financial Holdings Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations, 905-602-2150, [email protected]

Related Links

https://efh.ca/

