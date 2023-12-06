Ecclesiastical Insurance Named a Greater Toronto Top Employer 2024

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Ecclesiastical Insurance is honoured to be named one of Greater Toronto 's Top 2024 Employers, marking the sixth consecutive year of being included among Toronto's most respected organizations. This recognition, awarded by Mediacorp Canada, celebrates employers who offer outstanding workplace environments, health and financial benefits, professional development and advancement, and opportunities to participate in philanthropic and community initiatives.

"We're really proud to receive this award for the sixth year in a row, and it's a real testament to our employees," says David Huebel, President of Ecclesiastical Insurance. "Their drive to support each other and deliver great service to our brokers and customers extends beyond the office. Through their incredible efforts employees also give back within their own communities."

Ecclesiastical Insurance is proudly part of the Benefact Group, owned by Benefact Trust – one of the largest registered charitable trusts in the U.K. We are a unique specialist insurer dedicated to preserving Canada's distinct communities, cultures, and history, and supporting impactful initiatives for people and communities in need. At the heart of our business is the mission to give back, and all available profits are donated to good causes.

"As our business grows, we continue to welcome new employees who are looking for a workplace with a diverse and inclusive culture where they can thrive and realize their potential," says Lorna McIntosh, VP Human Resources.

Ecclesiastical Insurance believes that better business can better lives and encourages staff to give back through volunteerism throughout the year. This is accomplished through regular company and team-led charitable initiatives, and employees are provided paid volunteers days to give back to causes they find meaningful. As an organization, over 300 hours were spent contributing to charitable work last year.

Ecclesiastical also champions numerous giving programs, including its Community Impact Grant which donates funding to selected charities and related programs, as well as various corporate partnerships supporting community-based charitable organizations.

Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc is a specialist commercial insurance company. Proudly part of the Benefact Group, we are deeply committed to protecting the needs of organizations that enrich the lives of others; to supporting our communities' unique cultural programs and to championing initiatives that help improve the lives of people in need. Ecclesiastical Canada has received the Caring Company designation from Imagine Canada for its outstanding leadership in community investment and social responsibility in Canada.

