ECC VENTURES 6 CORP. ANNOUNCES TRADING DATE

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - ECC Ventures 6 Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: ECCS.P) is pleased to announce that, further to its listing on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V"), as announced on December 17, 2021, trading in the common shares in the capital of the Company will resume on the TSX-V at the opening of business on December 24, 2021.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of ECC Ventures 6 Corp.

Peter Dickie

Director

About the Company

The Company is a capital pool company ("CPC") within the meaning of the policies of the TSX-V that has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. The current directors and officers of the Company are Peter Dickie (CEO, CFO, Corporate Secretary and Director), Nathan Durno (Director) and Charles Desjardins (Director). Except as specifically contemplated in the CPC policies of the TSX-V, until the completion of its "Qualifying Transaction" (as defined therein), the Company will not carry on business, other than the identification and evaluation of companies, business, or assets with a view to completing a proposed "Qualifying Transaction".

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

For further information: please contact the Company at 778-331-8505 or email: [email protected]