ECC VENTURES 5 ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SHELFIE-TECH LTD.

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - ECC Ventures 5 Corp. ("ECC5" or the "Company") (TSXV: ECCV.P) announces that the arrangement agreement dated effective May 12, 2022, as subsequently amended on August 30, 2023, pursuant to which the Company, through its subsidiary, 1360621 B.C. Ltd., proposed to acquire 100% of Shelfie-Tech Ltd., has been terminated by the parties in accordance with its terms. The transaction was intended to constitute the Company's Qualifying Transaction (as such term is defined by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV")).

The Company has made application to the TSXV for the reinstatement of trading of it's common shares. Additional news on the reinstatement of trading will be disseminated once confirmed with the TSXV.

The Company will continue to investigate and pursue other strategic opportunities with a view to enhancing shareholder value through the completion of a Qualified Transaction.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of ECC Ventures 5 Corp.

Doug McFaul

Director

For further information: Doug McFaul, Director, at 778-331-8505 or email: [email protected].