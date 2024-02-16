ECC VENTURES 5 ANNOUNCES RESUMPTION OF TRADING

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - ECC Ventures 5 Corp. ("ECC5" or the "Company") (TSXV: ECCV.P) announces that further to the Company's press release dated February 12, 2024, trading in the Company's shares will resume on the TSX Venture Exchange effective Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at the opening of trading.

The Company will continue to investigate and pursue other strategic opportunities with a view to enhancing shareholder value through the completion of a Qualified Transaction.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of ECC Ventures 5 Corp.

Doug McFaul

Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward‐looking statements". Forward‐looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward‐looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward‐looking statements.

For further information: Doug McFaul, Director, at 778-331-8505 or email: [email protected]