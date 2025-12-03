Eby's 'Look West' Turns Blind Eye to the Similkameen; BC Ignores First Nations in Rushed New Ingerbelle Mine Decision Beside and Below River

BC Timelines Hurt First Nations and Business with Risks to River, Communities, and Jobs

SMƏLQMIX TERRITORY (HEDLEY and KEREMEOS, BC), Dec. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Premier David Eby's government is accelerating a controversial decision on the New Ingerbelle Project, a risky mine proposal on the banks of the Similkameen River south of Princeton, BC. Eby's new economic plan, Look West , released last week, states: "Partnerships with First Nations are essential to BC's economic future…These partnerships will ensure First Nations define and benefit from economic development throughout their territories." On the New Ingerbelle Project, however, BC is hurrying past opportunities for genuine partnership that would benefit the province, First Nations, and business.

The two Similkameen First Nations are asking BC to slow down and start "walking the talk" on partnership as Ministry of Mines and Critical Minerals (MCM) staff ignore their input and force a critical mine decision in early January. The Nations have warned that BC's unilateral timelines put the entire mine review process at risk.

The New Ingerbelle Project is an expansion of the Copper Mountain Mine, purchased by Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSX: HBM ) in 2023. The new mine owners have made progress improving relationships and mine practice over the past two years. Upper Similkameen Indian Band (USIB) and Lower Similkameen Indian Band (LSIB) are participating in a purportedly "collaborative" review of the project with BC. However, after MCM released a draft Mines Permit on November 21--without key environmental permits--it gave the Nations a deadline of early December for final input and imposed a January 15, 2026 referral date to decision-makers.

Both Nations strongly object, stating that there is not enough time to review the draft permit, implement critical changes, and make an informed decision that protects their rights and the Similkameen River.

"In the past the Province of BC has made decisions without our consent. They are damaging years of trust building by the mine, the government, and our People. Key information required in the Application is still being received, and BC is already drafting decisions. With the right commitments, and meaningful effort from BC, our communities could possibly see a joint consensus on New Ingerbelle by April or May. January 15 timeline is a slap in the face," says Kal?lupaqn, Chief Keith Crow, Lower Similkameen First Nation (LSIB), "We have our own process and our own laws we need to take care of. We don't think the mine company is the one driving this short timeline -- why is BC?"

BC's effort to fast-track a decision disregards a 2024 process agreement between BC and the Nations. It threatens years of effort by mine owners and both Nations to rebuild a fragile relationship. The collapse of relationships with the two Nations would put the project--and more than 700 jobs--at risk.

"We don't want to fight about timelines. We want to find ways to solve the hard problems, but BC doesn't seem interested -- they want to close the book on the assessment and just get another mine going. The assessment is telling us to be very careful on this one. BC doesn't seem to be listening," says Chief Bonnie Jacobsen, Upper Similkameen First Nation (USIB). "We have good reason for concern -- everyone in BC has good reason for concern on this mine."

"I wish New Ingerbelle was just another mine, but it's not -- there are big issues we need to take care of for our river, our land and our people. If they aren't taken care of, why would we ever be OK with a mine going beside and below the river? Why would any First Nation trust Premier Eby's commitment to work with First Nations on big new mines, if BC won't even discuss a reasonable amount of time for us to take a good look at this expansion project and make sure it protects our water and rights?"



-- Councillor Charlie Allison, Upper Similkameen First Nation (USIB)

While BC is pushing for an early January decision, the Nations are taking a more careful approach--proposing time in the New Year for co-drafting effective permit language and hosting community-led meetings to review the full permit package. Their goal is for all three governments--BC, USIB, and LSIB--to make informed, and hopefully consensus-based, decisions by May or June.

After MCM staff arbitrarily rejected the Nations' timeline, USIB and LSIB formally triggered a dispute resolution process that should suspend the key provincial deadlines. The Nations refuse to be pressured into a rushed decision on a project that will affect the next seven generations and beyond.

The final application for the Project was received by BC, USIB, and LSIB at the end of May 2025. If a decision is made by May 2026, it will have taken less than one year--with all three governments working together.

"We've seen a big shift since the strike. It's like BC has stopped being a responsible government. They are in such a rush to approve, they have blinders on. Some of our biggest issues have been ignored. Instead of doing the hard work, BC is looking for short cuts. Instead of working together, they are picking fights. That's going to result in a lot of heartache for everyone -- BC, Copper Mountain, and us," says Councillor Janet Terbasket, Lower Similkameen First Nation (LSIB).

About the New Ingerbelle Project

New Ingerbelle is an exceptionally complex mine proposal that poses real risks to the Similkameen River. It involves expansion, or 'push-back' of an existing mine pit to within 50m (150 feet) of the Similkameen River inside a culturally and ecologically sensitive canyon and wildlife corridor. BC's permit would allow the mine to reach a final depth more than 160m (480 feet) below river level, making it the first mine ever allowed to mine below the level of the Similkameen River. The pit would be separated from the river by a narrow wedge of natural rock. A new bridge would cross the river within the canyon area, with irreversible impacts to the river banks and both the eastern and western valley walls, and mine trucks hauling ore across the bridge every six minutes or so. Existing tailings dams that already tower over the Similkameen River (visible from Highway 3) and Wolfe Creek would be raised by another 63m (about 19 stories).

By-products from current mining and ore processing at the mine contain a variety of chemicals such as sulphates, nitrates and arsenic which makes their way into Wolfe Creek and the Similkameen River every day. Without a balance between careful planning and urgent water treatment, the New Ingerbelle expansion will cause further harm to the health of land, water, animals and people.

To make things more difficult, New Ingerbelle is sandwiched between the river and Highway 3. Much of the mine area north of the pit is occupied by a hazardous waste facility which is currently out of provincial compliance, with no license of occupation, and has been receiving hazardous waste from across BC and the northern US for about 20 years. The facility is missing key permits, is often out of compliance with the permits they do have, and is occupying lands reserved for mining.

USIB and LSIB asked BC to shut down the hazardous waste facility so the area can be re-purposed for waste rock storage if New Ingerbelle proceeds. This would have economic benefits for BC and the mine, and reduce destruction of sensitive habitat, including the culturally important Deep Creek valley which holds some of the best intact mature forest and ungulate winter range in the area. BC declined, instead choosing to prioritize an out of compliance hazardous waste facility employing a few dozen and located on lands reserved for mining over a major mineral mine that employs 700. Draft mine permits benefit the hazardous waste facility over First Nations, economy, environment and critical minerals.

About Upper Similkameen Indian Band and Lower Similkameen Indian Band

USIB and LSIB maintain First Nations title and rights over the lands and waters of the Similkameen watershed and adjacent areas in southern BC. The Nations work together to protect, listen to, and care for all lands, waters, and people--especially the Similkameen Valley--as they have since time immemorial.

