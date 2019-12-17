eBay Canada Eliminates Sneaker Seller Fees and Unveils Big December Drop Series

The marketplace launches zero selling fees for its North America seller community on any sneakers sold at CAD$100 or more

Closes 2019 with a month of must-have drops, featuring four days of Yeezy below retail and the biggest styles of 2019 from Nike x Sacai to Air Jordan x Travis Scott

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, eBay , the online marketplace offering the widest and most unique inventory of sneakers, launches zero selling fees for the first time for Canadian and American customers on any sneakers sold at CAD$1001 or more. Buyers win too; the marketplace announces a month of drops, celebrating the biggest designer collaborations, top brands, and rare grails of the year.

These changes underline eBay's continued dominance of the sneaker resale game, with nearly six million total sneakers sold on eBay in 2019.2 With almost 1.5 million live sneaker listings3 right now, the move is only expected to grow eBay's amazing selection of new, rare, emerging styles and grails across every price and time zone.

"As the originator of the sneaker resale game, eBay continues to be a top source for emerging and collectible styles, and with high demand, we want our sellers and buyers to get in on the action," said Jeff Chan, Head of Men's Footwear and Apparel, eBay. "For our community of diehard sneakerheads, eliminating selling fees allows them to turn their kicks into more cash to fund future purchases, and results in a more robust sneaker inventory for shoppers everywhere."

Cop the Drops

Beginning today at 12pm ET, eBay kicks off their 'The December Drops' series4 to celebrate the most hyped sneakers and the biggest moments in sneaker culture this year. Teaming up with top seller, Stadium Goods , shoppers can cop the Yeezy 700 in four-different colourways, Nike X Sacai LD Waffle collection, Air Jordan x Travis Scott and more. Check out what's dropping this December below.

Week of 'Sneaks': Four days of Yeezy, all under retail. eBay will drop a different colourway of the Yeezy 700 daily at 12pm ET on @ebaycanada's Instagram. To shop each release, check back daily and click the link in bio. Each pair will be at the below retail price of $215 USD .

Release Calendar:

Tuesday, Dec. 17: Yeezy Boost 700 'Analog'

Wednesday, Dec. 18: Yeezy Boost 700 'Inertia'

Thursday, Dec. 19: Yeezy Boost 700 'Geode'

Friday, Dec. 20: Yeezy Boost 700 'Salt'

2019's Best of the Best of 2019: eBay will round out 2019 celebrating the biggest releases in sneaker culture this year. Together with Stadium Goods, eBay is dropping eight of the hottest styles and collaborations of the year. The seven-day auction event begins at US$0.99 ; and shoppers can bid starting on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 11pm ET through Dec. 26 at eBay.ca/Sneakers.

Meet eBay's 2019 Best of the Best:

Air Jordan 1 x Off-White NRG "Off-White UNC": Since its shock drop by Nike, the final colourway of the Jordan 1 Off-White continues to garner fanfare. It's the easiest of the J1 colourways to cop, but prices have climbed faster than the previous two colours.

Available sizes | 9, 9.5, 10, 10.5

Air Jordan x Travis Scott: The biggest brand coupled with arguably the hottest artist in the game has yielded one of the best collabs of the year, maybe of the decade.

Available sizes | 8, 8.5, 9, 9.5, 10

Air Force 1 MCA: Dropped exclusively at Virgil's Pop-Up experience in Chicago, this sneaker was only available by geo-reservation. One of the most limited stocks from the entire Off-White Nike Jordan collection.

Available sizes | 9, 10, 11

Yeezy Boost 350 v2 Black Static Reflective: The most coveted colourway of any 350; reflective material and Yeezy Supply exclusivity make it unbeatable.

Available sizes | 8, 9, 10, 11, 12

Yeezy 700 Magnet: Released exclusively on Yeezy Supply, this colourway has a similar feel to the highly coveted Wave Runners. Great consolation for those who missed out on the OG colourway.

Available sizes | 8,8.5, 9, 9.5, 10, 10.5, 11, 11.5, 12, 13

Nike Off-White Dunk Low University Gold: Dunks are back in a big way in 2019 so it's fitting that Virgil took this iconic silhouette and made it his own. One of three colourways to drop from this collection with hype continuing to build as the December drop day is around the corner.

Available sizes | 9

Nike x Sacai LD Waffle Collection: Arguably one of the most desirable drops of the year after a surprise launch in Paris. Nike x Sacai LD Waffle Green Gusto

Available sizes | 5.5 ,6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 Nike x Sacai LD Waffle Varsity Blue

Available sizes | 6.5, 7.5, 8.5, 9.5, 10.5

Zero Selling Fees

The heart and soul of eBay is the tens of millions of people that sell on the platform. People such as award-winning eBay seller and self-professed sneakerhead, Adrien Lavoie, who has built a large, successful business on eBay. Based in Gatineau, Quebec, Adrien's sneaker sales have expanded to the point that he now runs his operations from an 11,000 square foot warehouse. Adrien's business, called Wooki, regularly sells items to buyers in more than 45 countries – in fact, 90 percent of his sales are from outside of Canada. To date, he has sold more than $3 million worth of shoes and apparel on eBay, and his sales continue to grow. Adrien is one of millions of small businesses who partner with eBay to turn their passions into global sales.

By eliminating seller fees on sneakers sold at $100 or more5, every collector - from the occasional seller to the full-time entrepreneur - is encouraged to take advantage of the hype and list what millions of buyers on eBay are searching for now.

How It Works

Download the eBay mobile app.

Click on Selling, then List an item.

Start typing in your shoe brand and model. Prompts will help you complete a listing.

Be sure to list in adult Athletics Shoes categories to qualify.

When you finish, click on List an item to publish. For additional information, learn more here.

New "2019 Sneaker Retail Report" | Five Biggest Trends in 2019

To celebrate 2019, eBay tracked what's on every sneakerhead's wish list with its "2019 Sneaker Resale Report," detailing the year's top trends according to sales data6.

The top five trends and styles include:

Fan Favorite : Air Jordan 1

One of the world's most popular sneakers, the Air Jordan 1 dominates, coming in as the #1 sneaker of 2018 and 2019.

Breakout Collaboration:

One of the most buzzed-about styles of the year, the Nike x Sacai LD Waffle wins eBay's breakout collaboration of 2019.

Hottest New Release: Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Black

The adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 is the top Yeezy release of 2019 on the marketplace.

1985 Vintage Original OG Nike Air Jordan 1

One of the rarest and most coveted pairs sold this year from seller ShoeZeum, the 1985 Original OG Nike Air Jordan 1.

Best Collab: SpongeBob SquarePants x Nike Kyrie 5 "SpongeBob"

Kyrie Irving's 90's TV-inspired sneakers was the most popular collaboration of 2019, beating the #2 collab from LeBron James by almost 34%.

by almost 34%. Top Brand: Nike

Sneaker shoppers' loyalties are with Nike. The brand accounts for nearly 40% of total sneaker sales, coming in as the most sold brand on eBay.

To shop our drops and millions of sneakers, visit http://www.eBay.ca/Sneakers . Don't forget to check out eBay Canada's Instagram ( @ebaycanada ) for the marketplaces "week of 'Sneaks.'" And, to get started selling, visit here.

eBay By the Numbers

eBay has 1.4 billion plus listings

eBay has 183 million active buyers worldwide

80% of all merchandise sold on eBay is new, and our wide selection keeps growing

63% of transactions on the eBay platform involve a mobile touchpoint

490 million downloads of eBay Inc. apps across the globe

1 Applies to sneakers sold in Men's and Women's Athletic Shoes; price does not include shipping, handling, taxes, or fees. Additional information: https://pages.ebay.ca/sell/sneakers-faq.html 2 Numbers based on eBay North America (U.S. and Canada) 2019 sales data. 3 Numbers based on eBay North America (U.S. and Canada) 2019 sales data. 4 Drops available while supplies last. All drops offer global shipping from eBay's Global Shipping Program. 5 Applies to sneakers sold in Men's and Women's Athletic Shoes; price does not include shipping, handling, taxes, or fees. 6 Numbers based on eBay North America (U.S. and Canada) 2019 sales data. Additional information: https://pages.ebay.ca/sell/sneakers-faq.html

