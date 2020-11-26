Eat Beyond Welcomes Downstream Marketing Strategist Michael Owen to its Investment Committee

Michael Owen brings over 30 years of expertise to provide hands-on support to drive the growth of the Eat Beyond portfolio companies

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (CSE: EATS) (FSE: 988) ("Eat Beyond" or the "Company"), an investment issuer focused on the global plant-based and alternative food sector, is announcing that Michael Owen has joined the Eat Beyond investment committee.

Mr. Owen has over 30 years of experience and is a senior marketing and sales executive. He has held leadership positions in a range of companies focused on consumer packaged goods, with leadership experience in marketing, sales, and supply chain. He spent over 10 years as a partner at Crombie Kennedy, a leading Canadian sales agency, which was acquired by Advantage Solutions in 2010. With Advantage Solutions, Mr. Owen played an instrumental role doubling EBITDA as VP Business Development, responsible for creating innovative sales and supply chain solutions for leading brands across multiple categories during the 5 years post-acquisition.

Prior to this, he held marketing and sales positions with Robin Hood Multifoods Inc., Unilever, Nestle, and Mars Incorporated, where he was CMO of the Uncle Ben's Rice U.S. division. Previously Mr. Owen has enjoyed entrepreneurial success including ownership of the Duncan Hines brand in Canada and participation in several food company startups. Mr. Owen is also an advisory board member for Nature Bio Foods, India's largest exporter of organic foods and ingredients.

"Eat Beyond is focused on an area that I consider to be one of the most exciting in the consumer packaged goods, and food space in general. Consumers are seeking healthier, smarter, plant-based, and non-traditional products," said Michael Owen. "I believe that my extensive operating experience in sales and marketing can add tremendous value and insight to the Eat Beyond portfolio."

Mr. Owen joins Lloyd Lockhart, Diane Jang, and Allen Linder on the investment committee, rounding out the team with his marketing and sales expertise. The investment committee works to scout and select companies for the Eat Beyond portfolio, and is also hands-on, working closely with the Eat Beyond portfolio companies to support their success.

"We are active in supporting our portfolio companies, helping them to navigate growth and connecting them to industry contacts and resources," said Patrick Morris, CEO of Eat Beyond. "Mr. Owen is a terrific candidate for the investment committee, with his exceptional track record and breadth of experience in marketing, sales, and growth for consumer packaged goods. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team."

The Company further announces a grant of 100,000 stock options of the Company to Mr. Owen, exercisable at $0.71 expiring 5 years from the date of grant, subject to regulatory approval.

The Company is also pleased to announce that its common shares were accepted for listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) under the trading symbol ( 988 ). The Company's common shares are now cross-listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and the FSE.

About Eat Beyond Global Holdings

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. ("Eat Beyond") ( CSE: EATS ) ( FSE: 988 ) is an investment issuer that makes it easy to invest in the future of food. Eat Beyond identifies and makes equity investments in global companies that are developing and commercializing innovative food tech as well as plant-based and alternative food products. Led by a team of food industry experts, Eat Beyond is the first issuer of its kind in Canada, providing retail investors with the unique opportunity to participate in the growth of a broad cross-section of opportunities in the alternative food sector, and access companies that are leading the charge toward a smarter, more secure food supply. Learn more: https://eatbeyondglobal.com/

