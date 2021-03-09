Eat Beyond Reports on the Recent Success of its Portfolio Company good natured®

VANCOUVER, BC, March 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (CSE: EATS) (OTCPK: EATBF) (FSE: 988) ("Eat Beyond" or the "Company"), an investment issuer focused on the global plant-based and alternative food sector, announced its initial investment in good natured® Products Inc. (GDNP.V) ("good natured®") has shown strong growth over the past several months.

Eat Beyond purchased a stake in good natured® in November 2020 at $0.14 per share with each share receiving one-half warrant at $0.21.

On March 4, 2021, good natured® announced gross proceeds of $23,115,000 from a short form prospectus offering of common shares at an issue price of $1.20 per common share. This represents an increase in the value of Eat Beyond's stake in good natured® of over 800%.

"Eat Beyond is continuously assessing innovative companies operating in the plant-based food and food tech sector in order to identify opportunities," said Eat Beyond CEO Patrick Morris. "As the first public company in Canada focused exclusively on investing in groundbreaking food companies, we are motivated by success stories like good natured®. Eat Beyond is committed to giving retail investors the chance to participate in the growth of a wide mix of companies in the expanding alternative food sector."

good natured® has established a distinct presence in the market by offering nearly 400 earth-friendly, plant-based products free from chemicals of concern. The plant-based offering simplifies the switch to a sustainable lifestyle for businesses and consumers who can choose affordable, environmentally conscious products and packaging to minimize their waste footprint.

good natured® also recently issued strong preliminary financial data for 2020, projecting revenue to jump nearly 70 percent, eclipsing $16 million

"Eat Beyond looks forward to additional solid revenue reporting from good natured® and all our portfolio companies in the next fiscal year," Morris said. "The rapid growth in consumer demand in the alternative food space shows consumers voting with their wallets and their values. That's reflected in this positive financial news from good natured®."

About Eat Beyond Global Holdings

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. ("Eat Beyond") (CSE: EATS) (OTCPK: EATBF) (FSE: 988) is an investment issuer that makes it easy to invest in the future of food. Eat Beyond identifies and makes equity investments in global companies that are developing and commercializing innovative food tech as well as plant-based and alternative food products. Led by a team of food industry experts, Eat Beyond is the first issuer of its kind in Canada, providing retail investors with the unique opportunity to participate in the growth of a broad cross-section of opportunities in the alternative food sector, and access companies that are leading the charge toward a smarter, more secure food supply. Learn more: https://eatbeyondglobal.com/

About good natured Products Inc.

good natured® is passionately pursuing its goal of becoming North America's leading earth-friendly product company by offering the broadest assortment of earth-friendly plant-based options made from plants instead of petroleum. We're all about making it easy and affordable for business owners and consumers to switch to better everyday products® made from renewable materials and free from chemicals of concern.

Part of the sustainable consumer goods market, good natured® offers over 385 products and services through wholesale and retail channels, including our own e-commerce stores. From plant-based home organization products to compostable food containers, bioplastic industrial supplies and medical packaging, we're focused on delivering a great customer experience to make more plant-based products readily accessible to more people as the path to deliver meaningful environmental and social impact.

