Eat Beyond Portfolio Shows Early Returns, Seeding Larger Vision, and Enters Marketing Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (CSE: EATS) (OTCPK: EATBF) (FSE: 988) ("Eat Beyond" or the "Company"), an investment issuer focused on the global plant-based and alternative food sector, is pleased to announce the recent success of its growing global portfolio.

Eat Beyond began trading on November 17, 2020 and its share price has jumped over 340 percent in just over three months. Several of Eat Beyond's portfolio companies have also now reached all-time highs for their share prices.

"Eat Beyond's objective is to provide liquidity and earn a return for our shareholders, while also continuously identifying and developing new opportunities in our target sector," said Patrick Morris, CEO of Eat Beyond. "While we do provide capital to our portfolio companies, that capital is just the start of our real investment. Eat Beyond's investment committee offers guidance and growth strategy to help companies accelerate their success and profitability more rapidly. We act as a true partner to help remove barriers and create opportunities to unlock each company's full potential."

The Company has seen strong returns from its portfolio companies including:

The Very Good Food Company (CSE: VERY). Eat Beyond's investment was at a price of $0.25 per common share in early 2020, and shares have been trading steadily over $6.00 since December of 2020.

per common share in early 2020, and shares have been trading steadily over since December of 2020. Eat Beyond purchased a stake in good natured® (TSXV: GDNP) in November 2020 at $0.14 per share with each share receiving one-half warrant at $0.21 . On Wednesday, February 24, 2021 the stock price last closed at $1.50 . good natured® was also recently named a 2021 TST Venture 50 Company in the Clean Tech and Life Sciences sector.

at per share with each share receiving one-half warrant at . On the stock price last closed at . good natured® was also recently named a 2021 TST Venture 50 Company in the Clean Tech and Life Sciences sector. Eat Just was the first company in the world to have its cultured chicken product approved for sale. The product has been offered on a restaurant menu in Singapore since December 2020 and the company is scaling up production. Eat Just CEO Josh Tetrick has said the company is focused on achieving operating profitability and then intends to take the company public.

since and the company is scaling up production. Eat Just CEO has said the company is focused on achieving operating profitability and then intends to take the company public. Singapore -based TurtleTree Labs Launched TurtleTree Scientific in January 2021 , TurtleTree Scientific is focused on working with cell-based meat companies on the production of food-grade growth factors to build the foundation that the cultured food industry needs to thrive.

-based TurtleTree Labs Launched TurtleTree Scientific in , TurtleTree Scientific is focused on working with cell-based meat companies on the production of food-grade growth factors to build the foundation that the cultured food industry needs to thrive. Edmonton -based Nabati Foods has been growing rapidly with its diverse product line of meat, dairy, and cheese alternatives, and has just closed an oversubscribed round of financing. Nabati has plans to go public in 2021.

"Eat Beyond seizes smart investment opportunities in early seed rounds for global companies that are not typically available to retail investors. We are the first Canadian company to focus exclusively in this area, and our focus spans innovative alternative proteins, food technology, and consumer packaged goods," added Morris. "Our vision for Eat Beyond and its potential opportunities continues to expand, and we look forward to further refining our strategy in the coming year."

The plant-based food market is projected to reach nearly $75 billion by 2027, with double digit annual growth forecasted, according to Meticulous Research. This sector surge represents a massive opportunity for Eat Beyond, its investors, and portfolio companies. Eat Beyond is presently laying the groundwork to expand its strategic focus and revenue model into new areas in the coming months to enhance and grow its top line.

Marketing agreement

The Company also announces it has engaged Electrik Dojo LLC for native advertising and digital marketing services to increase brand awareness for the Company. Certain services to be provided by Electrik Dojo are anticipated to include investor relations activities under the policies of the CSE and applicable securities laws. The Company will compensate Electrik Dojo USD $100,000 for a term of 30 days and will continue to look at strategic consultants to expand awareness of the Company and its activities.

About Eat Beyond Global Holdings

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. ("Eat Beyond") ( CSE: EATS ) ( OTCPK: EATBF ) ( FSE: 988 ) is an investment issuer that makes it easy to invest in the future of food. Eat Beyond identifies and makes equity investments in global companies that are developing and commercializing innovative food tech as well as plant-based and alternative food products. Led by a team of food industry experts, Eat Beyond is the first issuer of its kind in Canada, providing retail investors with the unique opportunity to participate in the growth of a broad cross-section of opportunities in the alternative food sector, and access companies that are leading the charge toward a smarter, more secure food supply. Learn more: https://eatbeyondglobal.com/

Find Eat Beyond on Social Media on LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and Facebook

SOURCE Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]; For investment inquiries, please contact: [email protected]; Patrick Morris at [email protected] or (236) 521-6499

Related Links

https://eatbeyondglobal.com/

