Eat Beyond Portfolio Company Nabati Foods Gains U.S. Grocery Chain Listing, Expands Production Capacity

VANCOUVER, BC AND EDMONTON, AB, Dec. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. ( CSE: EATS ) ( OTCPK: EATBF ) ( FSE: 988 ) ("Eat Beyond" or the "Company"), an investment issuer focused on the global plant-based and alternative food sector, is announcing that its portfolio company, Nabati Foods Inc. ("Nabati") has gained a listing for its first chain of supermarkets in the United States, Food Bazaar Supermarket, with the support of KeHE Distributors. The chain has over 100 independent locations across the U.S.

Nabati is based in Edmonton and offers healthy, plant-based products. All products are certified gluten-free, dairy-free, egg-free, refined sugar-free, all-natural (non-GMO), certified kosher, and certified vegan. Its product line includes dairy-free cheesecakes, cheese alternatives, and plant-based meats.

"We launched our dairy-free cheesecakes in the U.S. earlier this year and signed on with KeHE Distributors in October, who has been an excellent partner supporting our growth and connecting us with retailers as we expand distribution throughout the U.S.," said Ahmad Yehya, CEO of Nabati. "We are now moving forward with a project to expand our production capacity as well, in order to meet our growing order commitments throughout North America."

Nabati is working on a new facility that is seven-times larger than its current facility. Its products are currently available across Canada in well over 300 stores, and in the U.S. in over 100 stores, with Nabati actively expanding this significantly. Nabati also plans to enter the European Market in 2022.

"Nabati has a very loyal customer base that has been growing rapidly. Sales grew by over 33% in Canada in just the past year, and this was without a putting focus on marketing or advertising. This has been almost completely organic growth," said Patrick Morris, CEO of Eat Beyond. "By expanding production capacity, increasing marketing efforts, and partnering with reputable distributors that align with Nabati's values, I expect to see this growth accelerate."

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. ("Eat Beyond") ( CSE: EATS ) ( OTCPK: EATBF ) ( FSE: 988 ) is an investment issuer that makes it easy to invest in the future of food. Eat Beyond identifies and makes equity investments in global companies that are developing and commercializing innovative food tech as well as plant-based and alternative food products. Led by a team of food industry experts, Eat Beyond is the first issuer of its kind in Canada, providing retail investors with the unique opportunity to participate in the growth of a broad cross-section of opportunities in the alternative food sector, and access companies that are leading the charge toward a smarter, more secure food supply. Learn more: https://eatbeyondglobal.com/

