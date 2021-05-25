Eat Beyond Portfolio Company Nabati Foods Builds New Facility

VANCOUVER, BC, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (CSE: EATS) (OTCPK: EATBF) (FSE: 988) ("Eat Beyond" or the "Company"), an investment issuer focused on the global plant-based and alternative food sector, is announcing that its portfolio company Nabati Foods Global Inc. ("Nabati Foods") recently completed construction of a new manufacturing facility in Edmonton, Alberta. The building is roughly five times larger than the original pilot plant.

Nabati Foods offers whole, natural, plant-based, foods including dairy-free cheesecakes, cheese alternatives, and plant-based meats. Its products are compatible with most dietary restrictions or preferences and are free of all common allergens. The products are non-GMO and contain no refined sugars, dairy, eggs, gluten, or soy.

"With this new facility, Nabati Foods is now capable of producing 1.2 million pounds of plant-based Cheeze and about 1 million pounds of plant-based meat, with capacity potentially continuing the increase as the equipment is upgraded," said Patrick Morris, CEO of Eat Beyond. "Nabati Foods has wisely reinvested a portion of its $7.7 million capital infusion from its recent oversubscribed financing round into this project. Eat Beyond is confident that Nabati will quickly see a significant return on that investment as it extends its geographic reach across North America and eventually into Europe."

Nabati Foods will also house its research and development department in the new facility and will continue to expand its team.

"Demand for our products, especially Nabati Cheeze, has been so enormous, that we had waiting lists that were several months long," said Ahmad Yehya, CEO of Nabati Foods. "This new production space will enable us to keep pace with increasing demand and supply our growing list of clients."

Eat Beyond looks forward to continuing its partnership, counsel, and financial support for Nabati Foods' high-quality products, innovative product lines, and growing distribution network.

