Eat Beyond Portfolio Company Nabati Foods Attracts Strong Leadership Team

VANCOUVER, BC and EDMONTON, AB, March 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (CSE: EATS) (OTCPK: EATBF) (FSE: 988) ("Eat Beyond" or the "Company"), an investment issuer focused on the global plant-based and alternative food sector, reports that portfolio company Nabati Foods Inc. ("Nabati") this week introduced an impressive roster of advisors and directors, including Eat Beyond Chairman of the Board, and former Mars Canada CEO, Don Robinson.

"We are incredibly pleased with the traction that Nabati is gaining in the market, and are now strategically deploying key members of our investment committee to help Nabati manage this next phase of rapid growth," said Patrick Morris, CEO of Eat Beyond. "The next several months will be critical for Nabati from a financial, operational, marketing, and product perspective."

Nabati Foods is a family-founded food tech company that was launched in 2014 in Edmonton, Alberta.

"What began at the farmers, is now growing to become a multi-million dollar operation spanning several product lines and serving customers across the continent in grocery, foodservice, and industrial channels," said Ahmad Yehya, CEO of Nabati. We recognize that to achieve our global goals and ambitions, we need to have the best team out there to take us to the next level. This means attracting top talent to our team. We are so grateful to have attracted these accomplished industry professionals to guide us through this explosive growth period."

Eat Beyond's Don Robinson will step up as Nabati's Executive Chairman and will be joined by Eat Beyond's investment committee members Michael Owen (Business Development Officer), Diane Jang (Advisor), and Robert Kang (Director). Together these executives will bring well over 100 combined years of strategic business experience to help guide Nabati moving forward.

Nabati will also welcome:

Karl Wirtz (Manufacturing Director): Mr. Wirtz has more than 33 years of experience as an entrepreneur and business owner. He built and manages a globally recognized co-packing business with world-class food safety certifications and is currently servicing many consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies around the globe carrying an "AA" rating under the Global Food Safety Initiative.

Mr. Wirtz has more than 33 years of experience as an entrepreneur and business owner. He built and manages a globally recognized co-packing business with world-class food safety certifications and is currently servicing many consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies around the globe carrying an "AA" rating under the Global Food Safety Initiative. Ian Gilmour (Process Director): Mr. Gilmour has over 35 years of experience in the liquid food processing industry. He has particular expertise in major capital projects. He is President of Simmtech Process Engineering Ltd. a company that services the food, beverage, biotech, and pharmaceutical industries.

Mr. Gilmour has over 35 years of experience in the liquid food processing industry. He has particular expertise in major capital projects. He is President of Simmtech Process Engineering Ltd. a company that services the food, beverage, biotech, and pharmaceutical industries. Joe Santos (VP Sales): Mr. Santos previously held leadership positions with Major CPG companies across Canada such as Kraft, Ralston Purina , Nabisco and Parmalat, and he has over 20 years of entrepreneurial experience. Most recently, he served as President of Saralex Group Inc. He has expertise in Canadian & U.S. brand building and driving business growth through the strategic implementation of marketing, sales, logistics, and financial operations.

"This balanced and talented roster of advisors and leaders is another solid example of Eat Beyond's management philosophy and truly hands-on approach within the growing alternative food sector," Morris said. "Money is just one part of the equation, but support and mentorship are what really can help to unlock value in companies like Nabati. We believe in cultivating an engaged partnership to help all our portfolio companies progress, expand, and grow in a smart and sustainable way."

About Eat Beyond Global Holdings

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. ("Eat Beyond") ( CSE: EATS ) ( OTCPK: EATBF ) ( FSE: 988 ) is an investment issuer that makes it easy to invest in the future of food. Eat Beyond identifies and makes equity investments in global companies that are developing and commercializing innovative food tech as well as plant-based and alternative food products. Led by a team of food industry experts, Eat Beyond is the first issuer of its kind in Canada, providing retail investors with the unique opportunity to participate in the growth of a broad cross-section of opportunities in the alternative food sector, and access companies that are leading the charge toward a smarter, more secure food supply. Learn more: https://eatbeyondglobal.com/

Find Eat Beyond on Social Media on LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and Facebook

About Nabati foods Inc.

Nabati Foods Inc. ("Nabati") is a family-owned food tech company offering whole, natural, plant-based, gluten and soy-free foods for health-conscious consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and has four signature product lines including dairy-free cheesecakes, cheese alternatives, and plant-based meats. Nabati products are distributed in Canada and the U.S. through grocery, foodservice, and industrial channels.

Find Nabati on Social Media: on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected], For further information and investment inquiries, please contact Patrick Morris at [email protected] or (236) 521-6499

Related Links

https://eatbeyondglobal.com/

