Eat Beyond Portfolio Companies Nominated for the Veggie Awards

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (CSE: EATS) (OTCPK: EATBF) (FSE: 988) ("Eat Beyond" or the "Company"), an investment issuer focused on the global plant-based food tech and alternative protein sector, is pleased to announce that its portfolio companies including Eat Just and Plant Power Fast Food have earned finalist nominations for the 2022 Veggie Awards.

The Veggie Awards is produced by VegNews and is the biggest review of best vegan products globally. Founded in 2000, VegNews is one of the most established vegan news sources in the world. It produces four magazines annually, reaching 3.6 million people monthly across print, digital, and social media.

"Eat Beyond is delighted to actively foster the growth and development of such industry-defining companies," said Michael Aucoin, CEO of Eat Beyond. "The Veggie Awards are a significant honour that reflects the preference and taste of the growing plant-based food industry. These nominations validate the hard work and dedication of all the nominees, including those of our nominated portfolio companies. We are excited about the future of plant-based food and look forward to continuing to be a part of the innovation."

Eat Just 's JUST Egg Sous Vide was nominated in the Best New Vegan Product category. It has zero cholesterol and is made without GMOs or artificial ingredients. JUST Egg Sous Vide is available in several savory, chef-inspired flavors.

Plant Power Fast Food is nominated for Best Vegan Restaurant Chain and Best Vegan Burger Joint. California -based Plant Power is a quick service restaurant brand offering a comprehensive, healthy, plant-based menu with meals that are served in biodegradable packaging.

Voting is currently taking place online at: https://vegnews.com/veggie-awards-2022/survey

About Eat Beyond Global Holdings

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. ("Eat Beyond") (CSE: EATS) (OTCPK: EATBF) (FSE: 988) is an investment issuer that makes it easy to invest in the future of food. Eat Beyond identifies and makes equity investments in global companies that are developing and commercializing innovative food tech as well as plant-based and alternative food products. Led by a team of food industry experts, Eat Beyond is the first issuer of its kind in Canada, providing retail investors with the unique opportunity to participate in the growth of a broad cross-section of opportunities in the alternative food sector, and access companies that are leading the charge toward a smarter, more secure food supply.

