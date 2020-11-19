Eat Beyond Appoints Former Mars Canada CEO to Chairman of the Board

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Eat Beyond Global Holdings (CSE: EATS) ("Eat Beyond" or the "Company"), an investment issuer focused on innovation in the global plant-based and alternative food sector, is pleased to announce that Don Robinson, who previously joined the Company to serve on the board of directors, and previously served as CEO of Mars Canada, has been appointed to Chairman of the Board.

At Mars Canada, he transformed the business from an unprofitable operation losing $20M annually to a business with $25M in profit, with annual sales in excess of $500M.

"Eat Beyond stood out as the perfect opportunity for me to put my decades of experience to use for a movement I personally feel so passionate about. I myself went vegan about a year and a half ago, and it has had innumerable benefits for me. I believe that we will see the trend toward plant-based eating continue to grow, the environment and our collective health depend on it," said Mr. Robinson. "This is why I am so personally excited about working with the team on identifying the next generation of great products and innovations that will move us toward a healthier and more sustainable future."



Mr. Robinson's experience spans three decades and four continents and includes leadership roles with industry giants including Mars Inc., Mars Canada, CARA Operations Ltd., and Kraft/Nabisco. Most recently, he served as Chairman, CEO and President of CARA Operations Ltd. (2006-2013), where he was responsible for successfully leading a $1.8B business with an EBITDA of $70M for a period of 7 years, this included 700 restaurants, 35,000 people and 5 restaurant chains.

"Mr. Robinson has brought tremendous value to the team as we have continued to scout and assess hundreds of companies in the global, plant-based, and alternative food sector," said Patrick Morris, CEO of Eat Beyond. "We are very excited that Don has agreed to be our chairman of the board. His leadership and operational experience are key. We are not just providing capital to our portfolio companies, we are actively involved in the companies to help them scale and grow effectively."

Mr. Robinson is also the Chairman of the Confectionery Manufacturers Association of Canada and is the Executive Vice-Chair of the Food and Consumer Products Association of Canada.

About Eat Beyond Global Holdings

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. ("Eat Beyond") is an investment issuer that makes it easy to invest in the future of food. Eat Beyond identifies and makes equity investments in global companies that are developing and commercializing innovative food tech as well as plant-based and alternative food products. Led by a team of food industry experts, Eat Beyond is the first issuer of its kind in Canada, providing retail investors with the unique opportunity to participate in the growth of a broad cross-section of opportunities in the alternative food sector, and access companies that are leading the charge toward a smarter, more secure food supply. Learn more: https://eatbeyondglobal.com/

